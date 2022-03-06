Australia's AGL Energy rebuffs sweetened $4 bln bid from Brookfield-led team

* New offer pitched at 15% premium to pre-bid price
* AGL says demerger offers better value to shareholders
* AGL shares slip but hold above pre-bid price
MELBOURNE, March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy
confirmed on Monday it rejected a sweetened A$5.4
billion ($4.0 billion) takeover proposal from tech billionaire
Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
, saying it still undervalued Australia's top power
producer.
Brookfield and Cannon-Brookes said they had walked away,
leaving AGL to pursue plans to split its coal-fired power
business from its energy retail business. AGL is Australia's
biggest carbon emitter and the consortium had planned to speed
up the closure of its coal-fired power plants.
"We are no longer engaged," a Brookfield spokesperson said,
declining to comment further.
The revised proposal was pitched at A$8.25 a share, a 15%
premium to AGL's share price on Feb. 18, ahead of a first
surprise approach from the Brookfield-led consortium at A$7.50 a
share. The premium above AGL's close last Friday.
AGL's shares fell 1.2% to A$7.34 on Monday but stayed above
their pre-bid price.
AGL is looking to split into two companies called Accel and
AGL Australia following a 75% slump in the group's value over
the past five years, hammered by an influx of cheap solar and
wind power and government pressure on utilities to slash power
prices to households.
Chief Executive Graeme Hunt said the demerged businesses
would both have growth prospects in the shift to cleaner energy,
with the biggest energy retail customer base in AGL Australia
and valuable energy sites with 2.7 gigawatts of projects in the
Accel business.
"We see that the combined value of both entities is higher
than the value of the company as it stands today, but none of
that has been reflected in the offer that we received," Hunt
told Reuters.
Cannon-Brookes said on Twitter the demerger path "was a
terrible outcome for shareholders, taxpayers, customers,
Australia and the planet we all share".
Fund managers who have shunned AGL's shares over the past
few years said it was hard to put a value on its demerger plan
in a market that faces a range of challenges in the energy
transition.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target AGL to A$7.50 from
A$6.88 on Friday and said there was potential for a 25% to 30%
rise in a scenario in which all its coal-fired plants are closed
by 2030 and it invests in 10 GW of renewables and back-up
capacity.
($1 = 1.3570 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Savyata Mishra in
Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)