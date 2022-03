March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy Ltd on Monday said they have rejected a sweetened A$8.25 apiece takeover bid made by Brookfield Asset Management and its partner Grok Ventures.

The revised deal was valued at A$5.43 billion ($4.00 billion), topping a prior bid of A$3.54 billion, which was rejected by the board on Feb. 21. ($1 = 1.3570 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)