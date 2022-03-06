Australia's AGL rejects higher bid offer from tech billionaire, Brookfield

March 6 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL
Energy Ltd on Sunday rejected an increased takeover
offer proposal from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, Cannon-Brookes
said on his Twitter account.
The joint offer of A$8.25 ($6.08) per share, came after AGL
rejected its initial offer of A$7.50 last month.
"This weekend, the board rejected our raised offer,"
Cannon-Brookes wrote. The AGL board decided to stick to its
demerger path, he added.
Brookfield and AGL were not immediately available to comment
on Sunday.
The ABC (The Australian Broadcasting Corporation) said the
revised offer was made on Friday, without citing sources.
AGL had rejected the initial unsolicited takeover overture,
which valued it at A$4.94 billion ($3.64 billion), saying the
proposal undervalued the business.
The joint bid from Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield came as AGL
seeks to split itself in two - a retail and renewable energy
operation and a coal-fired generation business - by June in an
attempt to turn around a 75% slump in its market value over the
past five years.
Brookfield and Cannon-Brookes, Australia's second-richest
man, said their goal was to speed up delivery of cleaner and
cheaper energy. AGL, Australia's biggest polluter, produces more
than 8% of Australia's carbon emissions.
($1 = 1.3569 Australian dollars)
