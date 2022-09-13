Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AGL Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   AU000000AGL7

AGL ENERGY LIMITED

(AGL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-13 am EDT
7.230 AUD   +1.54%
02:07aEnergy Impact Partners gets ADIA, Microsoft backing for first European fund
RE
09/12AGL Energy Extends Offline Period for Loy Yang A Unit 2 Facility
MT
09/05Hesta Places AGL, Origin, Santos, Woodside on Watchlist Over Climate Strategies
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Impact Partners gets ADIA, Microsoft backing for first European fund

09/13/2022 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate-focused venture firm Energy Impact Partners (EIP) has launched its first European fund, raising 390 million euros ($392.03 million) from investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, its co-managing partner told Reuters.

EIP, which manages around $2.5 billion in assets, said the fund would seek out companies in the region helping drive the transition to a low-carbon economy.

In addition to traditional funding for the start-ups, EIP also offers them a chance to meet and work with a coalition of major industrial companies it has partnered with -- some with an interest in the technologies introduced by the new players.

That coalition of 50-plus companies span some of the heaviest emitting sectors such as energy, transport and agriculture, many of which also backed the new fund, including Ferrovial, Fortum, and Galp.

To-date, EIP said the model of connecting strategic investors with start-ups, had resulted in portfolio companies signing over 350 contracts for a combined value of more than $1 billion.

"These incumbents are the ones that own the critical infrastructure, and if we want those to decarbonise, we have to work with them," Co-Managing Partner Nazo Moosa said.

Other companies investing in the European fund include Électricité de France, Shell, EWE AG, Mainova, AGL Energy Ltd, TrønderEnergi AS and Microsoft, through its Climate Innovation Fund.

Other financial investors include Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, Norwegian government-backed Nysnø Climate Investments and Dutch pension fund ABP, through its asset manager APG.

Moosa said the fund will invest between $10 million and $40 million in Series A, B and C funding rounds, and expects to invest the money over the next couple of years in up to 18 firms.

To-date, EIP has invested in a number of European firms including renewable energy supplier Zolar, portable battery provide Instagrid, and environmental, social and governance data provider ESG Book.

Moosa said Europe was leading the world in various aspects of the low-carbon transition, making it a fertile hunting ground for new companies.

Europe aspires to become the first carbon-neutral continent, and regulations are expected to support the goal, creating a likely boost for portfolio companies.

Brandon Middaugh, director of the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, said in a statement that it picked EIP as its first fund investment in climate tech as part of the company's efforts to become carbon negative by 2030.

($1 = 0.9948 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Deepa Babington)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 1.54% 7.23 Delayed Quote.15.96%
CARBON TRANSITION ASA -1.36% 1.16 Real-time Quote.-12.39%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.13% 11.975 Real-time Quote.21.25%
FERROVIAL, S.A. 2.66% 25.83 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
FORTUM OYJ 3.54% 10.195 Delayed Quote.-62.23%
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. 3.42% 10.725 Real-time Quote.25.88%
MAINOVA AG -1.87% 525 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.83% 266.65 Delayed Quote.-21.37%
SHELL PLC 0.93% 2321.5 Delayed Quote.43.14%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.74% 200.17 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
All news about AGL ENERGY LIMITED
02:07aEnergy Impact Partners gets ADIA, Microsoft backing for first European fund
RE
09/12AGL Energy Extends Offline Period for Loy Yang A Unit 2 Facility
MT
09/05Hesta Places AGL, Origin, Santos, Woodside on Watchlist Over Climate Strategies
DJ
09/01AGL ENERGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/23Chow Tai Fook Reportedly May Be Still Searching for an Investor for Its Alinta Energy
CI
08/22WARREN BUFFETT : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/21Morgans rates AGL as Add
AQ
08/19Australian shares climb for fifth straight week
RE
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/18AGL Energy Turns to Profit in FY22; Shares Fall 6%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 12 425 M 8 554 M 8 554 M
Net income 2023 307 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2023 2 625 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 4,74%
Capitalization 4 790 M 3 298 M 3 298 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 732
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart AGL ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGL Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGL ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,12 AUD
Average target price 9,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graeme P. Hunt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Damien Nicks Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Botten Chairman
Hugh Fahy Chief Technology Officer
Markus Brokhof Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGL ENERGY LIMITED15.96%3 298
SEMPRA ENERGY32.79%55 209
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.72%46 175
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.25%45 320
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.82%37 647
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.3.67%34 511