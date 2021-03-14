Log in
AGL Energy Limited    AGL   AU000000AGL7

AGL ENERGY LIMITED

(AGL)
New Zealand's Tilt Renewables agrees to $2.1 billion takeover by consortium

03/14/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
(Reuters) - New Zealand's Tilt Renewables said on Monday it had agreed to be taken over by a consortium including its second-largest shareholder, AGL Energy and Australia's sovereign wealth fund, for NZ$2.94 billion ($2.10 billion).

Shareholders in Tilt, which owns eight wind farms in Australia and New Zealand, will receive NZ$7.80 for every share, a 20.4% premium to the company's share price at Friday's close.

Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR), a partnership between AGL, investment manager QIC and the Future Fund will acquire Tilt's Australian business, while 19.9% shareholder Mercury NZ will buy its New Zealand business.

Infratil Ltd, Tilt's largest shareholder, and Mercury NZ have agreed to vote in favour of the deal, the company said.

The New Zealand-based energy and transport infrastructure investor said last month it had granted access to its books to a number of parties, after rejecting an offer from Australia's largest pension fund in December last year.

($1 = 1.3974 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Merriman and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 1.65% 9.83 End-of-day quote.-17.74%
INFRATIL LIMITED 1.41% 7.2 End-of-day quote.-1.37%
MERCURY NZ LIMITED 2.04% 6 End-of-day quote.-8.12%
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED 0.47% 6.48 End-of-day quote.1.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 11 167 M 8 662 M 8 662 M
Net income 2021 -2 102 M -1 631 M -1 631 M
Net Debt 2021 2 990 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,91x
Yield 2021 8,29%
Capitalization 6 124 M 4 752 M 4 751 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 988
Free-Float 94,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett Alan Redman CEO, Managing Director & Director
Damien Nicks Chief Financial Officer
Graeme P. Hunt Chairman
John Chambers Executive GM-Future Business & Technology
Markus Brokhof Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGL ENERGY LIMITED-17.74%4 752
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.08%41 367
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.39%38 959
ENGIE-2.68%35 171
E.ON SE-2.78%27 441
RWE AG-6.13%26 195
