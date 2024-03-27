UNITED STATES

March 2024

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

Changes in Company's Certifying Accountant.

(1) Previous Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

(i) On March 13, 2024, KCCW Accountancy Corp., the independent registered public accounting firm, notified AGM Group Holdings Inc. (the "Company") its decision to resign as the Company's auditor.

(ii) The report of KCCW Accountancy Corp. on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the related statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), changes in stockholders' equity (deficit), and cash flows for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

(iii) The decision to change the independent registered public accounting firm was recommended and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

(iv) During the Company's most recent fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and through March 13, 2024, the date of dismissal, (a) there were no disagreements with KCCW Accountancy Corp. on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of KCCW Accountancy Corp., would have caused it to make reference thereto in its reports on the financial statements for such years and (b) there were no "reportable events" as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

(v) On March 27, 2024, the Company provided KCCW Accountancy Corp. with a copy of this Current Report and has requested that it furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the above statements. A copy of such letter is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

(2) New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company approved and ratified the appointment of HTL International, LLC as its new independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company's financial statements. During the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and any subsequent interim periods through the date hereof prior to the engagement of HTL International, LLC, neither the Company, nor someone on its behalf, has consulted HTL International, LLC regarding:

(i) either: the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed; or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and either a written report was provided to the Company or oral advice was provided that the new independent registered public accounting firm concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or

(ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement as defined in paragraph 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K or a reportable event as described in paragraph 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

