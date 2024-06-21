UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of June 2024

Commission File Number: 001-38309

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

c/o Creative Consultants (Hong Kong) Limited

Room 1502-3 15/F., Connuaght Commercial Building, 185 Wanchai Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

+86-010-65020507 - telephone

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

As previously reported, on May 20, 2024, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (the "Company") received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 20-F"), the Company does not comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing.

The Company filed the Form 20-F on June 18, 2024.

On June 20, 2024, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, based on the June 18, 2024 filing of the Form 20-F, Nasdaq has determined that the Company complies with the Rule. Accordingly, the matter has been closed.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.