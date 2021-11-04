Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AGM Group Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGMH   VGG0132V1058

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(AGMH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGM Group Announces Order for 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines from Code Chain New Continent - Form 6-K

11/04/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGM Group Announces Order for 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines from Code Chain New Continent

Beijing China, November 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc ("AGMH" or 'the Company) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced today that it has won a purchase order (the "Order") from Code Chain New Continent Limited ("Code Chain" or "CCNC") (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, for cryptocurrency mining machines.

Pursuant to the Order agreement, AGMH is expected to deliver 10,000 units of 100 TH/S KOI mining machines worth US$65 million in the second half of 2022. This agreement also provides Code Chain with an option to purchase 10,000 additional mining machines.

Mr. Chenjun Li, Co-Chief Executive Officer of AGMH, commented: "We are very pleased with this collaboration with Code Chain, and we believe it is a fantastic step forward for both parties. This Order signifies that the quality of our mining equipment is recognized in the industry. This will further strengthen our ability to serve a broad and growing client base. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our expertise, technology, and talent to explore business opportunities while helping our clients to innovate and thrive in the evolving cryptocurrency market."

Mr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Code Chain, said, " Our team is excited to partner with AGMH. The collaboration will provide us with a long-term and stable supply of mining equipment, marking a major milestone in our continued mining expansions."

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

About Code Chain New Continent Limited

Code Chain New Continent Limited engages in the research, design, and development of electronic tokens that combine the five-W elements (when, where, who, why, what), geographic location via the Beidou satellite system, and identity information using Code Chain technology. The electronic tokens are unique, tradable, and inheritable digital assets and cannot be tampered with. The electronic tokens are based on and stored in the Code Chain system and can be used to monitor and document all kinds of consumer behaviors that involve code-scanning. The Company has recently diversified its business into Bitcoin mining and is committed to becoming a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

At the Company:

Email: ir@agmprime.com

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Feifei Shen
Phone: +86 13466566136
Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Suwen Feng
Phone: +86 139-1711-0134
Email: suwen@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Disclaimer

AGM Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 21:24:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
05:29pAGM Group Announces Order for 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines from Code Chain New..
PU
11/03AGM Group Gets $65 Million Order for Crypto Miners From Code Chain New Continent
MT
11/03AGM Group Announces Order for 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines from Code Chain New..
PR
11/02Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Major Order Agreement with AGM Group Holding..
CI
10/28Meten Holding Signs Crypto, Blockchain Cooperation Deal With AGM Group; Shares Soar
MT
10/26AGM Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Meten for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ..
PU
10/26AGM Group Partners with Meten for Blockchain, Cryptocurrency Mining Business
MT
10/26AGM Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Meten for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ..
PR
10/26AGM Group Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Meten for Blockchain and C..
CI
10/21AGM : Announces Significant Order for 25,000 Digital Currency Mining Machines - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,07 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -311x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 258 M 258 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1 091x
EV / Sales 2020 6 257x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
AGM Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Jie Tang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chenjun Li Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yuan Ning Sim Chief Financial Officer
Bin Cao Chairman
Yu Feng Mi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.-21.01%258
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.17%2 507 665
SEA LIMITED77.67%195 275
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC90.46%112 583
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-15.31%84 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE59.77%80 842