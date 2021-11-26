AGM : Proxy Statement and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders-2021

What does it mean if I receive more than one proxy card or instruction form?

It indicates that your Class A ordinary shares and/or Class B ordinary shares are registered differently and are in more than one account. To ensure that all shares are voted, please either vote each account on the Internet, or sign and return all proxy cards. We encourage you to register all your accounts in the same name and address. Those holding shares through a bank or broker should contact their bank or broker and request consolidation.

Will my shares be voted if I do not provide my proxy or instruction form?

If you are a registered shareholder and do not provide a proxy, you must attend the meeting in order to vote your shares. If you hold shares through an account with a bank or broker, your shares may be voted even if you do not provide voting instructions on your instruction form. Brokerage firms have the authority to vote shares for which their customers do not provide voting instructions on certain routine matters. The ratification of the appointment of JLKZ CPA LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 is considered a routine matter for which brokerage firms may vote without specific instructions. However, election of directors is no longer considered a routine matter for which brokerage firms may vote without specific instructions. When a proposal is not a routine matter and the brokerage firm has not received voting instructions from the beneficial owner of the shares with respect to that proposal, the brokerage firm cannot vote the shares on that proposal. Shares that a broker is not authorized to vote are counted as "broker non-votes."

How can I attend the meeting?

The meeting is open to all holders of the Company's ordinary shares as of November 4, 2021.

May shareholders ask questions at the meeting?

Yes. Representatives of the Company will answer questions of general interest at the end of the meeting. You may also submit questions in advance via email to ir@agmprime.com. Such questions will also be addressed at the end of the meeting.

How many votes must be present to hold the meeting?

Your shares are counted as present at the meeting if you attend the meeting and vote in person or if you properly return a proxy by internet or mail. In order for us to conduct our meeting, 50% of the votes of the classes of shares entitled to vote as of November 4, 2021 must be present in person or by proxy. This is referred to as a quorum. Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted for purposes of establishing a quorum at the meeting. If a quorum is not present or represented, the Chairman of the meeting may, with the consent of the meeting, adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum is present or represented.

How many votes are needed to approve the Company's proposals?

Proposal 1. The nominees receiving the highest number of "For" votes will be elected as directors. This number is called a plurality. Shares not voted will have no impact on the election of directors. The proxy given will be voted "For" each of the nominees for director unless a properly executed proxy card is marked "Withhold" as to a particular nominee or nominees for director.

Proposal 2. The ratification of the appointment of JLKZ CPA LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 requires that a majority of the votes cast at the meeting be voted "For" the proposal. A properly executed proxy card marked "Abstain" with respect to this proposal will not be voted.

