AGM : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

On December 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM Beijing Time (9:00 PM ET on December 29, 2022), AGM Group Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Holders of 12,300,789 Class A ordinary shares and 2,100,000 Class B ordinary shares of the Company were present in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 50.71% and 100% of the total Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of the record date of November 7, 2022, and therefore constituting a quorum. Each Class A Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote while each Class B Ordinary Share is entitled to five votes. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below.

1. To elect five directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, removal or death.

FOR WITHHELD CHENJUN LI 22,799,856 933 WENJIE TANG 22,799,856 933 FANGJIE WANG 22,799,856 933 JIALIN LIU 22,799,856 933 JING SHI 22,799,856 933

Accordingly, each such person has been duly elected as a Director to hold such office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is elected and shall qualify.

2. To ratify TPS Thayer, LLC to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN/WITHHELD 22,799,903 873 13

Accordingly, TPS Thayer, LLC has been ratified to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.