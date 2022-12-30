Advanced search
    AGMH   VGG0132V1058

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(AGMH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:45 2022-12-30 pm EST
1.650 USD   +1.85%
04:48pAgm : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
12/19AGM Group Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
12/19AGM Group Announces First Half 2022 Unaudited Financial Results with Record Revenue and Profitability
PR
AGM : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
On December 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM Beijing Time (9:00 PM ET on December 29, 2022), AGM Group Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Holders of 12,300,789 Class A ordinary shares and 2,100,000 Class B ordinary shares of the Company were present in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 50.71% and 100% of the total Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of the record date of November 7, 2022, and therefore constituting a quorum. Each Class A Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote while each Class B Ordinary Share is entitled to five votes. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below.

1. To elect five directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, removal or death.
FOR WITHHELD
CHENJUN LI 22,799,856 933
WENJIE TANG 22,799,856 933
FANGJIE WANG 22,799,856 933
JIALIN LIU 22,799,856 933
JING SHI 22,799,856 933

Accordingly, each such person has been duly elected as a Director to hold such office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is elected and shall qualify.

2. To ratify TPS Thayer, LLC to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN/WITHHELD
22,799,903 873 13

Accordingly, TPS Thayer, LLC has been ratified to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

AGM Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,7 M - -
Net income 2021 3,55 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,3 M 39,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6 257x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Wen Jie Tang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chenjun Li Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yuan Ning Sim Chief Financial Officer
Yu Feng Mi Chief Technology Officer
Jia Lin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.-32.50%39
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.34%1 797 092
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.43%49 075
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.93%47 709
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.03%44 420
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-65.99%33 136