Unaudited Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2023

First Half 2023 Operating and Financial Highlights

● Total computing power delivered was approximately 417,772 TH/S, compared to 985,688 TH/S in the first half of 2022.

● Total revenues were $36.6 million, down 67.8% from $113.5 million in the first half of 2022.

● Gross profit was $1.3 million, compared to $21.6 million in the first half of 2022.

● Net income was $16.1 million, compared to $14.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Mr. Bo Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, commented, "This year has presented unique challenges for AGM Group Holdings Inc., reflected in our recent financial results. While our revenues have decreased, largely due to the fluctuating market demands and the impact on the cryptocurrency sector. Our vision remains steadfast, we see these challenges not as setbacks, but as opportunities to innovate and adapt. Our commitment to becoming a key player in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem is unwavering. We are actively exploring new strategies to enhance our product offerings and market approach, ensuring that we emerge stronger and more resilient in this dynamic industry. Our focus is not just on immediate gains but on long-term value creation, driving forward with the conviction that our contributions to fintech and blockchain will pave the way for a more robust and diversified future."

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $36.6 million, representing a decrease of 67.8% from $113.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of sales volume of cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment which was impacted from overall softening in market demand, as well as the lower selling price which resulted from the declining bitcoin price.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $35.3 million, representing a decrease of 61.6% from $91.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in procurement costs of cryptocurrency mining machines and standardized computing equipment for the first half of 2023, which was in line with the decrease in revenues.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.3 million, compared to $21.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in revenues. Gross margin for the first half of 2023 was 3.5%, as compared to 19.0% for same period of 2022. As the declining bitcoin price leads to the lower selling price of cryptocurrency mining machine while the procurement cost was relatively stable, the gross margin decreased sharply for the first half of 2023 from the same period of 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist primarily of sales and administrative employee-related expenses, professional fees, travel costs, research and development costs, and other corporate expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were a credit of $20.5 million, compared with $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The significant decrease was primarily due to the reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts which was recorded in year 2022.

Income from operations

Income from operation was $21.8 million, compared to $19.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Other expenses

Total other expenses, net of other income was $0.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the interest expense in the first half of 2022 from the short-term bank borrowings.

Net income

Net income was $16.1 million, compared to $14.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted net income per common share were both $0.66, compared to $0.68 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalent were $3.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,743,271 $ 4,073,440 Accounts receivable, net 64,496,914 92,755,701 Inventories 10,394,919 3,915,456 Advances to suppliers 51,788,564 13,139,128 Prepayment and other current assets 2,903,644 2,935,644 Total current assets 133,327,312 116,819,369 NON - CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 558,291 689,361 Intangible assets, net 49,746 55,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 285,030 492,984 Deferred tax assets 1,848,404 7,172,814 Total non - current assets 2,741,471 8,410,645 TOTAL ASSETS $ 136,068,783 $ 125,230,014 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 48,112,338 $ 64,500,197 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,844,615 2,874,126 Advances from customers 18,847,299 4,572,765 Due to related parties 9,495,324 8,087,981 Deferred government grant - current 36,028 36,529 Operating lease liabilities - current 95,230 162,576 Income tax payable 14,356,647 14,285,918 Total current liabilities 92,787,481 94,520,092 NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities - non current 57,360 167,428 Deferred government grant - non current 77,219 98,784 Total non - current liabilities 134,579 266,212 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 92,922,060 $ 94,786,304 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Class A Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares authorized with par value of $0.001, 24,254,842 and 24,254,842 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 24,255 $ 24,255 Class B Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares authorized with par value of $0.001, 2,100,000 and 2,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,100 2,100 Additional paid-in capital 26,502,856 26,502,856 Statutory reserves 335,696 335,696 Retained earnings 25,857,578 9,743,823 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (9,575,762 ) (6,165,020 ) Total shareholders' equity 43,146,723 30,443,710 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 136,068,783 $ 125,230,014

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPEATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Revenues $ 36,587,517 $ 113,528,876 Total Revenues 36,587,517 113,528,876 Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues (35,298,941 ) (91,924,102 ) Gross profit 1,288,576 21,604,774 Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses (20,489,329 ) 1,675,355 Total operating expenses (20,489,329 ) 1,675,355 Income from operations 21,777,905 19,929,419 Other income/(expenses) Other income 43,197 22,983 Other expenses (147,313 ) (252,974 ) Total other expenses (104,116 ) (229,991 ) Income before provision of income taxes 21,673,789 19,699,428 Provision for income taxes expenses (5,560,034 ) (5,132,394 ) Net income 16,113,755 14,567,034 Comprehensive income Net income $ 16,113,755 $ 14,567,034 Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,410,742 ) (4,235,969 ) Total comprehensive income $ 12,703,013 $ 10,331,065 Income earnings per common share Net income per common share - basic $ 0.66 $ 0.68 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.68 Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding, basic 24,254,842 21,491,291 Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 24,254,842 21,491,291

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in US$)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 16,113,755 $ 14,567,034 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 115,674 211,435 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 89,445 53,754 Allowance for doubtful accounts (21,946,806 ) - Other income (20,594 ) (22,009 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 50,386,796 (52,380,336 ) Advances to suppliers (42,426,467 ) (22,776,614 ) Prepayment and other current assets (5,817 ) (191,255 ) Loan receivable from third parties - (1,180,000 ) Inventories (6,904,508 ) 18,867,723 Deferred tax assets 5,305,969 (92,161 ) Accounts payable (16,217,544 ) 28,053,220 Accrued expenses and other payables (853,990 ) 8,465,054 Advances from customers 15,239,793 (3,663,591 ) Deferred government grant - (4,941 ) Operating lease liabilities (63,741 ) (26,584 ) Income tax payable 94,561 - Net cash used in operating activities (1,093,474 ) (10,119,271 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (18,167 ) (85,575 ) Purchase of construction in progress - (394,805 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,167 ) (480,380 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from related parties 1,620,000 8,000,000 Repayment of short-term borrowings - (1,568,455 ) Repayments to related parties (220,000 ) (2,086 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities 1,400,000 6,429,459 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (618,528 ) (4,604,284 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (330,169 ) (8,774,476 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 4,073,440 18,426,622 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 3,743,271 $ 9,652,146 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid $ - $ 7,198 Income taxes paid $ 159,504 $ 29,900 Non-cash investing and financing activities Disposals of ROU Assets $ 108,830 -

