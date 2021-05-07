Log in
    AGMH   VGG0132V1058

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(AGMH)
  Summary
AGM : C/o Creative Consultants (Hong Kong) Limited Room 1502-3 15/F., Connuaght Commercial Building, 185 Wanchai Road Wanchai, Hong Kong

05/07/2021 | 03:34am EDT
c/o Creative Consultants (Hong Kong) Limited

Room 1502-3 15/F., Connuaght Commercial Building, 185 Wanchai Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Board of Directors,

Please accept my resignation as a director, a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee, and the chairman of the Nominating Committee of AGM Group Holdings Inc., effective from April 30, 2021.

I appreciate the opportunities from growth and development the company have provided during my tenure.

Please let know how I can be of help during the transition period. I wish the company the very best going forward.

Sincerely,

/s/ Tingfu Xie

Tingfu Xie

Disclaimer

AGM Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
