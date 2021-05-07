AGM : C/o Creative Consultants (Hong Kong) Limited Room 1502-3 15/F., Connuaght Commercial Building, 185 Wanchai Road Wanchai, Hong Kong

c/o Creative Consultants (Hong Kong) Limited
Room 1502-3 15/F., Connuaght Commercial Building, 185 Wanchai Road
Wanchai, Hong Kong
Board of Directors,
Please accept my resignation as a director, a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee, and the chairman of the Nominating Committee of AGM Group Holdings Inc., effective from April 30, 2021.
I appreciate the opportunities from growth and development the company have provided during my tenure.
Please let know how I can be of help during the transition period. I wish the company the very best going forward.
Sincerely,
Tingfu Xie
Disclaimer
AGM Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:33:01 UTC.