    AGNCP   US00123Q8722

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

(AGNCP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
22.43 USD   -0.75%
04:02pAGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock
PR
04:02pAGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for June 2022
PR
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : ECB's rate hike spooks investors
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

06/09/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the second quarter 2022 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO) and 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP).


Ticker


Per Annum
Dividend Rate


Dividend Per
Depositary
Share(1)


Payment
Date


Record
Date



AGNCN


   7.00%(2)


$0.43750


July 15, 2022


July 1, 2022



AGNCM


   6.875%(3)


$0.4296875


July 15, 2022


July 1, 2022



AGNCO


   6.50%(4)


$0.40625


July 15, 2022


July 1, 2022



AGNCP


   6.125%(5)


$0.3828125


July 15, 2022


July 1, 2022


 

(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, as applicable.

(2) The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.  

(3) The dividend rate for the Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum. 

(4) The dividend rate for the Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.

(5) The dividend rate for the Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-second-quarter-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301565338.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
