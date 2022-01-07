Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AGNC Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGNC   US00123Q1040

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

(AGNC)
AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call

01/07/2022 | 02:28pm EST
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today it will report fourth quarter 2021 earnings after market close on January 31, 2022.  AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on February 1, 2022 at 8:30 am ET.  Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com.  Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international).  Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com.  Select the Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on February 1, 2022.  In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on February 1, 2022 through February 8, 2022.  Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 4486155.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

 

