  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AGNC Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGNC   US00123Q1040

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

(AGNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
12.19 USD   +1.67%
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : ECB's rate hike spooks investors
05:52aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
05:39aKeefe Bruyette & Woods Raises AGNC Investment to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Target to $13.25 From $12.25
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for June 2022

06/09/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 9, 2022 - AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for June 2022. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-12-per-common-share-for-june-2022--301565321.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
