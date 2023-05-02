Advanced search
    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
55.92 USD   -1.43%
08:36aAgnico Eagle Gets TSX Green Light to Buy Back 5% of Public Float
DJ
08:32aGold Line Resources Details Amended Agreement To Acquire Oijarvi, Solvik Projects From Agnico Eagle; Agnico Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
08:05aGold Line Resources Details Amended Agreement To Acquire Oijarvi, Solvik Projects From Agnico Eagle
MT
Agnico Eagle Gets TSX Green Light to Buy Back 5% of Public Float

05/02/2023 | 08:36am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. said Tuesday that it intends to renew its share repurchase program to buy back up to 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares over the course of a year.

The dual-listed Canadian miner said the Toronto Stock Exchange gave its approval for it to repurchase up to 24.7 million common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid beginning May 5.

Agnico Eagle's stock has risen about 7.7% over the course of 2023, reaching 75.76 Canadian dollars ($55.93) at close on Monday. Over the course of the last 12 months, the shares have risen 2.3%.

At Monday's closing price, the value of the shares intended for buyback would be worth about C$1.87 billion.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 0835ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED -1.43% 55.92 Delayed Quote.9.12%
GOLD 0.22% 1986.22 Delayed Quote.8.95%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.14% 1161.39 Real-time Quote.9.47%
SILVER -0.97% 24.707 Delayed Quote.4.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 573 M - -
Net income 2023 1 757 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 27 588 M 27 588 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
EV / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 125
Free-Float 92,1%
Technical analysis trends AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 55,92 $
Average target price 63,67 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ammar Al-Joundi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Boyd Executive Chairman
Jean Robitaille Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, EVP
Lino Cafazzo Vice President-Information Technology
Dominique Girard Executive VP, COO-Nunavut, Quebec & Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.12%27 588
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.57%37 296
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.99%33 340
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.39%22 163
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED38.08%16 867
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED51.31%11 175
