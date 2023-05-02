Agnico Eagle Gets TSX Green Light to Buy Back 5% of Public Float

By Adriano Marchese

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. said Tuesday that it intends to renew its share repurchase program to buy back up to 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares over the course of a year.

The dual-listed Canadian miner said the Toronto Stock Exchange gave its approval for it to repurchase up to 24.7 million common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid beginning May 5.

Agnico Eagle's stock has risen about 7.7% over the course of 2023, reaching 75.76 Canadian dollars ($55.93) at close on Monday. Over the course of the last 12 months, the shares have risen 2.3%.

At Monday's closing price, the value of the shares intended for buyback would be worth about C$1.87 billion.

