Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-08-29 am EDT
43.39 USD   -0.39%
11:01aAGNICO EAGLE MINES : A woman on the move
PU
09:16aGold Moves Lower as Bond Yields Rise Following Powell's Friday Speech
MT
08/26Gold Closes With a Loss Following a Hawkish Speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agnico Eagle Mines : A WOMAN ON THE MOVE

08/29/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Meadowbank's Renee Pudnak Wins Michel Létourneau Award.

Renee Pudnak is a woman on the move in the mining industry. As the first woman to achieve Class 1 Heavy Equipment Operator status at the Meadowbank Complex, Renee is helping to break down barriers and inspire other women to pursue a career in mining.

In recognition of her talents and her influence in making the workplace more inclusive, Renee has won the 2021 Michel Létourneau Award.

This prestigious award is presented annually to an Agnico Eagle employee or team that makes a strong contribution to teamwork, productivity improvements, cost control, innovation, accident prevention and/or health and safety.

The award was presented to Renee during a virtual ceremony on July 28th celebrating employee Good Moves in health, safety, environment, community and business throughout 2021-2022. Over the past 8 years, the Good Moves campaign has highlighted more than 4,000 employee contributions that have improved Agnico Eagle's performance.

During the ceremony, Renee's inspiring career path was celebrated. In 2011, she joined Meadowbank's Housekeeping Department, then transitioned to working in the mine as a Haul Truck Operator. Renee later made another career advancement to the Energy and Infrastructure (E&I) department, where she started on the Career Path program to become a Heavy Equipment Operator. After numerous training hours and skill tests, Renee successfully became the first woman to achieve Class 1 Heavy Equipment Operator status. She is now qualified to operate many types of large equipment.

The award was presented by Ammar Al-Joundi, President & CEO, Patrice Gilbert, Vice President Health, Safety, Security & Advisor Indigenous Affairs, and the award's namesake, our former colleague Michel Létourneau. Now retired, Michel was a visionary leader of our health, safety and security programs.

In presenting Renee with her award, Ammar said, "Renee, not only do you bring immense talent and determination to your role, through your training and hard work you are influencing behaviours to make the workplace more inclusive and you provide a positive example to women aspiring to pursue careers in the mining industry. Let's continue to bring our best selves to work everyday, to reach our full potential and more - as inspired by Renee's example."

Disclaimer

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 15:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
11:01aAGNICO EAGLE MINES : A woman on the move
PU
09:16aGold Moves Lower as Bond Yields Rise Following Powell's Friday Speech
MT
08/26Gold Closes With a Loss Following a Hawkish Speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell
MT
08/26December Gold Contract Closes Down US$21.60; Settles at US$1,749.80 per Ounce
MT
08/26Gold Trading Lower as Markets Await Key Speech from the Federal Reserve Chair
MT
08/25Gold Closes Higher as the Dollar Weakens Ahead of Friday's Speech by Fed Chair Powell
MT
08/25December Gold Contract Closes Up US$9.90; Settles at US$1,771.40 per Ounce
MT
08/25Gold Edges Up as the Dollar Weakens Ahead of Friday's Speech by Fed Chair Powell
MT
08/24Gold Closes Mostly Steady as the Dollar's Rally Continues Ahead of Friday's Fed Speech
MT
08/24December Gold Contract Closes Up US$0.30; Settles at US$1,761.50 per Ounce
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 003 M - -
Net income 2022 880 M - -
Net Debt 2022 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 19 843 M 19 843 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 810
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,56 $
Average target price 66,20 $
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ammar Al-Joundi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sean Boyd Executive Chairman
Jean Robitaille Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, EVP
Lino Cafazzo Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.03%19 843
NEWMONT CORPORATION-30.31%34 303
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.13%27 473
POLYUS-35.94%18 611
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-23.99%14 338
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-28.96%11 247