Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agnico Eagle Mines Limited    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agnico Eagle Mines : Announces Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia with Newmont Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) ('Agnico Eagle') announced today that it has formed an Exploration Joint Venture (the 'Joint Venture') in Colombia with Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) ('Newmont'). The 50-50 Joint Venture, which will be operated by Agnico Eagle, will explore the Anza project and seek other prospective gold targets of district-scale potential in Colombia.

'The Anza project is well located within the Mid-Cauca belt in Colombia which hosts several world class gold deposits. Historical work on the project indicates the potential for various styles of mineralization, including porphyry, epithermal and VMS', said Guy Gosselin, Agnico Eagle's Senior Vice-President, Exploration. 'Agnico Eagle has been actively looking at Colombia for some time, and this low-cost entry is consistent with our exploration strategy and existing investment in Royal Road Minerals. We look forward to working with our Joint Venture partner Newmont to advance the Anza project', added Mr. Gosselin.

The Anza project is a gold exploration project, comprising exploration contracts and applications totaling approximately 200 km2 located in the Mid-Cauca belt in Colombia. The project is 50 km west of Medellin and 60 km south from Zijin Mining's Buritica operation. More information on the Anza project and Newmont's previously announced Exploration Agreement with Orosur Mining Inc. ('Orosur') with respect to the Anza project can be found in Orosur's news release dated September 10, 2018.

Agnico Eagle will sole fund the Joint Venture until expenditures equal Newmont's previous investment in the Anza project (approximately $2.9 million), which is expected to be achieved in the next 12 months. Thereafter the parties will continue funding on a 50-50 basis.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at September 29, 2020. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as 'forward-looking statements', constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and 'forward-looking information' under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'will' or similar terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the exploration and advancement of the Anza project and the anticipated timing of exploration spending.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-exploration-joint-venture-in-colombia-with-newmont-corporation-301140397.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Disclaimer

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
05:50pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Announces Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia with Newmon..
PU
05:31pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Announces Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia with Newmon..
AQ
09/28AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results an..
PU
09/28AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results an..
AQ
09/17AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Gold Forum Americas 2020
PU
09/08AGNICO EAGLE MINES : How Agnico Eagle makes mining work for our employees, commu..
PU
08/28AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Falcon Stakes 4,400 Hectares Northeast Of Red Lake Ontario Adjacent To First ..
AQ
08/20AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Canadian Malartic Team Honored for Protecting At-Risk Swall..
PU
08/16Gold Is Flying High, but Getting Harder to Mine
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 139 M - -
Net income 2020 402 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 18 922 M 18 922 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,39x
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 193
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 85,91 $
Last Close Price 78,28 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Boyd Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ammar Al-Joundi President
James D. Nasso Chairman
Dominique Girard Senior Vice President-Operations Canada & Europe
David Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED26.83%18 922
NEWMONT CORPORATION42.99%49 945
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION54.02%49 359
POLYUS131.14%27 666
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.67.24%21 650
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.06%18 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group