Agnico Eagle Mines : CIBC 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CIBC 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference January 20 - 21, 2021 Forward Looking Statements The information in this presentation has been prepared as at January 11, 2021. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: statements regarding the Company's proposed acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc.; statements regarding the Company's plans to ramp-up and optimize operations following temporary suspensions of operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the timing thereof and impacts on anticipated gold production and costs; statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, including its employees and overall business; the Company's forward-looking production guidance, including estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling results, metal production, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses, cash flows and free cash flow; the estimated timing and conclusions of technical studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; statements concerning the Company's expansion plans at Kittila, Meliadine Phase 2 and the Amaruq underground project and the Company's ramp-up of operations at Meliadine and Amaruq, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; statements regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; statements regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; and statements regarding anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that the Company's proposed acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc. will be completed on the terms and time line as expected by the Company, including that the proposed transaction will receive the necessary court approval; that governments, the Company or others do not take additional measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business; that cautionary measures taken in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect productivity; that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites; that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction supplies will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at the LaRonde Complex and other properties is as expected by the Company; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; and that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the extent and manner to which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, may affect the Company, whether directly or through effects on employee health, workforce productivity and availability (including the ability to transport personnel to the Meadowbank Complex and Meliadine mine which operate as fly-in/fly-out camps), travel restrictions, contractor availability, supply availability, ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate, availability of insurance and the cost thereof, the ability to procure inputs required for the Company's operations and projects or other aspects of the Company's business; uncertainties with respect to the effect on the global economy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, any of which could negatively affect financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the price of gold, and could adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital; the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including the LaRonde Complex; mining risks; community protests, including by First Nations groups; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Currency All amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. Further Information For further details on Agnico Eagle's third quarter 2020 results, please see the Company's news release dated October 28, 2020. Front Cover Agnico Eagle's Goldex mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, taken in the third quarter of 2019. CIBC 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference 2 Notes to Investors Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation discloses certain measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne", "operating margin" and "free cash-flow" that are not standardized measures under IFRS. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other gold mining companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and for an explanation of how management uses these measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" in the MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 6-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting byproduct metal revenues). Unless otherwise specified total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on a by-product basis in this presentation. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for by-product revenues, inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges and other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses this measure to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices. All-in sustaining costs per ounce ("AISC") is used to show the full cost of gold production from current operations. The Company calculates all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options), lease payments related to sustaining assets and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne (discussed below) as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. The World Gold Council ("WGC") is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it has worked closely with its member companies to develop relevant non-GAAP measures. The Company follows the guidance on all-in sustaining costs released by the WGC in November 2018. Adoption of the all-in sustaining costs metric is voluntary and, notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies. The Company believes that this measure provides helpful information about operating performance. However, this non-GAAP measure should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS as it is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnes of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced can be affected by fluctuations in by product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne provide additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware that this per tonne measure of performance can be impacted by fluctuations in processing levels and compensates for this inherent limitation by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS. Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data presented by other gold producers. This measure is calculated by excluding the following from net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements: Income and mining taxes expense; Other expenses (income); Foreign currency translation loss (gain); Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments; Finance costs; General and administrative expenses; Amortization of property, plant and mine development; Exploration and corporate development expenses; and Impairment losses (reversals). The Company believes that operating margin is a useful measure that represents the operating performance of its mines associated with the ongoing production and sale of gold and by-product metals. Management uses this measure internally to plan and forecast future operating results. This measure is intended to provide investors with additional information about the Company's underlying operating results and should be evaluated in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from cash provided by operating activities including changes in non-cash working capital balances. Management uses free cash flow to assess the availability of cash, after funding operations and capital expenditures, to operate the business without additional borrowing or drawing down on the Company's existing cash balance. Note Regarding Production Guidance The gold production guidance is based on the Company's mineral reserves but includes contingencies and assumes metal prices and foreign exchange rates that are different from those used in the mineral reserve estimates. These factors and others mean that the gold production guidance presented in this presentation does not reconcile exactly with the production models used to support these mineral reserves. CIBC 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference 3 Building A Long Term, Sustainable, Self Funding Business Solid Operating Performance Growing at a Steady, Measured Pace Exceeded production guidance for eight consecutive years

Record cash flow from operations in Q3 2020

New operational records were established at several of the Company's mines in Q3 2020 24% production growth forecast from 2020 to

2022 supported by quality mineral reserve

2022 supported by quality mineral reserve A growing exploration story at existing assets

Opportunities to secure the project pipeline post 2027 and add value from longer term projects Strong Financial Position $1.5B of available liquidity (Sept. 30, 2020)

75% increase in dividend to $0.35/sh per quarter or $1.40/sh per year in Q3 2020

A cash dividend has been declared every year since 1983 Consistent Strategy Strategy is to grow production per share by focusing on geological potential

Operating in low-political risk, pro-mining jurisdictions and building a competitive advantage

low-political risk, pro-mining jurisdictions and building a competitive advantage Recognized for our leading industry practices in ESG by independent research agencies CIBC 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

