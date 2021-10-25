Log in
    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
Agnico Eagle Mines : Celebrating Indigenous Heritage & Culture through Art

10/25/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Agnico Eagle is committed to deepening our engagement with Indigenous peoples and is proud to have had the opportunity to share and celebrate the talents of local artists through an indigenous arts display and exhibition project.

In March, we put out a call for proposals from Indigenous artists based in Quebec and Ontario. According to Mélanie Corriveau, Agnico Eagle's Superintendent Community Relations & Public Affairs in Val d'Or, Quebec, the response was overwhelming and the quality of the artwork so impressive, that all who submitted proposals received acquisition offers.

"We wanted to honour and promote the cultural heritage of the Algonquin communities by showcasing the artwork of local Indigenous artists in our various Quebec and Ontario workplaces, where more than 3,000 people pass through every day. We hope that this event will encourage similar initiatives in our region and elsewhere in Canada."

On October 21, the artwork of six artists - both professional and emerging - was on display for a private viewing event at Agnico Eagle's CTMN (Northern Mining Transit Centre) office in Val d'Or, Quebec. The artists - Carlos Kistabish from Abitibiwinni First Nation in Pikogan; Dominic Lafontaine, Wayne McKenzie, and Suzan McKenzie, all from Timiskaming First Nation; Grace Ratt from Rapid Lake First Nation; and Frank Polson from Long Point First Nation in Winneway - mingled with invited guests and Agnico Eagle representatives and discussed the inspiration for their work and their passion as artists*.

Artist Frank Polson explained how this event was, "a great opportunity for people to see my work in their workplace, and I am happy to be able to use my art as a means of communication to raise awareness of the Anishnabe culture."

Following the event, Agnico Eagle representatives brought the art they chose during the selection process to each of their own sites to be installed and featured; and, in turn, they will hold similar viewing events to share the creative work of these artists.

Reflecting on this event, Patrice Gilbert, Agnico Eagle's Vice President, Health, Safety, Security and Social Affairs shared how, "art connects people through emotion. At Agnico Eagle, we celebrate our 'culture of the heart' and we felt this was a creative and respectful way to open employees' hearts and recognize the region's cultural heritage."

Agnico Eagle thanks all artists and attendees for their participation in this special event. The company plans to continue this initiative and showcase more work from Indigenous artists in the coming years, with the next focus being on Indigenous artists based in Ontario.

*Note that all COVID-19 protocols were observed to ensure everyone's safety at the event.

Please click hereto see all of the artwork and the photos from the viewing event.

Disclaimer

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
