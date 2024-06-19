Detour Lake
Mine
Pathway to 1 million
ounce producer
Further Information - For further details on the update on Detour Lake mine, please see the Company's news release dated June 19, 2024.
Detour Lake Mine Technical Presentation - June 19, 2024
2
AGENDA
Introduction
Ontario Platform
Detour Lake Overview
Preliminary Economic Assessment
Operating and Financial Metrics
Underground Study
Mill Optimization
Exploration and Expansion Potential
Conclusion
DETOUR LAKE - A GROWING WORLD CLASS MINE IN A PREMIER MINING JURISDICTION
Pathway to 1 million ounce producer
• Enhancing production profile, increasing profitability and extending mine life
• Replace lower grade open pit production with higher grade underground production
• Accelerate access to highest grade ore
• 2024 PEA demonstrates strong risk-adjusted return on capital
• Low-risk, disciplined capital approach with brownfield expansion
• Positive exploration results along the western plunge of the deposit since October 2023 support continued upside potential
Detour Lake Mine Technical Presentation - June 19, 2024
4
DETOUR LAKE - A GROWING WORLD CLASS MINE IN A PREMIER MINING JURISDICTION
Longitudinal view
5
2
1
3
4
High-grade corridor
1• Open-pit mineral reserve
2• Open-pit mineral resource
3• High-grade corridor amenable to underground mining
4• Underground mineral resource
5• Approved exploration ramp
Future exploration, conversion drilling, bulk sampling and geological and structural studies to improve the next iterations of the Detour Lake geological model
Detour Lake Mine Technical Presentation - June 19, 2024
5
Ontario Platform
ABITIBI ONTARIO - AGNICO'S LARGEST PRODUCTION PLATFORM WITH ROOM TO GROW
2 Operating Gold Mines - Detour & Macassa
- ~78k tonnes of daily mill capacity
- 2024E production: ~965koz
- 2024E total cash costs: ~$769/oz1
1 of the 10 Largest Gold Mines in the World
• Multi-decade production at Detour Lake
Robust Pipeline and Expansion Potential
- Detour Lake - underground and mill optimization
- Upper Beaver - project update expected July 2024
Competitive Advantage Leveraging 50+ Years
Operating in the broader Abitibi Region
- People
- Technical expertise
- Logistics synergies
- Total cash costs is non-GAAP measure, see Notes to Investors in this presentation
- Mineral reserves and mineral resources includes Detour Lake, Macassa, Upper Beaver, Hammond Reef, Upper Canada, Anoki-McBean, Aquarius, Holt complex. See AEM February 15, 2024 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources
Proven & probable gold reserves (Moz) 2
26.8
Measured & indicated gold resources (Moz) 1
25.7
Inferred gold resource (Moz) 1
8.7
Detour Lake Mine Technical Presentation - June 19, 2024
7
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE IN ONTARIO
~4,100
C$94 million
EMPLOYEES AND
INVESTED
IN EXPLORATION*
CONTRACTORS
C$6 million
C$1.4 billion
IN COMMUNITY
SPENT ON GOODS AND
DONATIONS &
SERVICES
SPONSORSHIPS
INCLUDING C$505 MILLION
INDIGENOUS FIRM SPEND
11
C$566
AGREEMENTS WITH
million
INDIGENOUS NATIONS
WAGES & BENEFITS
Based on 2023 expenditures
*Includes all exploration expenses such as wages, permits, claims, taxes, goods and services
Partner of Choice
- Solid relationships with Indigenous communities
- Working closely with governments to shape broader programs in Ontario
- Secured C$10M funding from Skills Development Fund to support training of apprentices at Detour Lake and Macassa
Detour Workforce
- Significant Cochrane & Northern Ontario employee representation - Approximately 76%
- 18% of workforce identify as Indigenous
Detour Lake Mine Technical Presentation - June 19, 2024
8
DETOUR LAKE OVERVIEW - A WORLD CLASS ASSET
Mineral reserves (Moz)1
19.7
2023 Production (koz)
677
2023 Total Cash Costs2
$668/oz gold
2024 Production guidance (koz)
690
2024 Total cash costs2 guidance
$734/oz gold
Operations
- Historical underground mining from 1985-1999 totaling ~1.7Moz gold production
- Conventional truck-shovelopen-pit mining
- Mine life to 2052
Processing Facilities
Two independent milling circuits:
- Gravity separation
- Concentrate leach
- Agitated tank leaching
- Carbon-in-pulp("CIP")
- Solvent extraction and electrowinning
- See AEM February 15, 2024 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.
- Total cash costs is non-GAAP measure, see Notes to Investors in this presentation
Detour Lake Mine Technical Presentation - June 19, 2024
9
2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2024 PEA") Underground Project and Mill Optimization to 29 Mtpa
