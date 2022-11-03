Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-11-03 am EDT
41.44 USD   -2.04%
09:23aAgnico Eagle Mines : Funding Poised to Change World of Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment & Therapy
PU
10/31National Bank Maintained Agnico Eagle Mines at Outperform After Q3 Results; But Price Target Trimmed to C$75
MT
10/28Agnico Eagle Mines : Press Release dated October 26, 2022 announcing the Corporation's third quarter results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agnico Eagle Mines : Funding Poised to Change World of Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment & Therapy

11/03/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Beyond Chemotherapy Grand Challenge supports first-in-patient clinical trials at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

One of the longest journeys in cancer research is from the bench to the bedside - from an idea or discovery made in the research lab to the successful treatment of a patient in a medical setting.

It is a journey fraught with challenges. It can be the exciting culmination of decades of scientific work that gives hope to so many or the difficult end to a once promising clinical study.

The experts at Princess Margaret (PM) Cancer Centre know all about such challenges and, thanks to Agnico Eagle's Grand Challenge's funding, they are poised to take the next step in the journey and deliver the" first-in-human" clinical trials of porphysomes - nanoparticles discovered over 10 years ago by Dr, Gang Zheng at the Centre's research lab that could change the world of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and therapy.

First Step in the Journey

Porphysomes have unique properties that have the potential to improve cancer treatments. Since they are organic, these ultrasmall nanoparticles are not harmful to patients and, because they are multi-functional, they can do many different things and treat many different types of cancers. Thus, the same porphysomes identify (diagnose) a tumour as well as deliver therapy (treatment) to destroy it. This duality is known as theranostics, a combination of the terms therapeutics and diagnostics.

Porphysomes have the natural ability to fluoresce (emit red light under blue-light illumination) and to travel selectively to a cancer, which allows surgeons to better visualize the disease, diagnose it and remove it completely with minimal damage to normal tissues. Active porphysomes can also be heated by light to deliver targeted treatment that will destroy the tumour, as well as to deliver chemotherapy or immunotherapy drugs.

Game-Changing Potential

While the exciting properties and potential of porphysomes have been successfully tested in the research lab and in tumors in different animal models, they have yet to be tested in humans. That's where Agnico Eagle's Beyond Chemotherapy Grand Challenge comes in, led by Drs. Amit Oza, Jonathan Irish, and Brian Wilson through their project, "First-in-Human Porphysomes Nanotechnology for Precision Tumor Ablation and Surgical Guidance."

Agnico Eagle's funding will help the PM Cancer Centre launch its first clinical studies in human patients, starting with patients with advanced ovarian cancers then moving into prostate, lung, head/neck cancers, and other gynecological cancers.

These treatments will be minimally invasive, Dr. Irish stresses. "It's all about precise and targeted therapy. Being able to see the cancer, target it and destroy it while avoiding damage to any surrounding normal tissue, is the balance we're always trying to achieve to extend survival with good quality of life for our patients."

If proven effective in the clinical trials, the impact of this project could be game changing. "In the next five to ten years, we could add a fifth pillar of treatment for cancer - surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and theranostic nanomedicine," says Dr. Irish.

While, globally, many other cancer centres are studying other types of nanoparticles, the PM Cancer Centre's preference for precision medicine is for porphysomes. "It is a made-in-Canada technology," says Dr. Wilson, "that will put Canada on the map for using nanotechnology in cancer treatment. If our clinical trials are successful, it will have a major positive impact on cancer patients and represent a real paradigm shift in nanomedicine."

Investing in World-Leading Cancer Research

The team stresses that Princess Margaret's standing as one of the five leading cancer research centres in the world is not accidental.

Dr. Oza states, "Our cancer program is one of the strongest, nationally, and internationally, in part due to philanthropic support like Agnico Eagle's. In fact, it would not be possible for us to take this home-grown technology and cross that finish line without Agnico Eagle's funding. We're now in a position to take this exciting technology and, very carefully and with rigor, assess its effectiveness, safety and tolerability."

Next Steps in the Journey

After 10 years of laboratory research, and now building evidence in companion animals with cancer in collaboration with the Ontario Veterinary College that porphysome therapy is safe and effective, the PM Cancer Centre team is now at the threshold of moving fully into human clinical trials.

As the team translates this work into patients, it must meet all Health Canada regulatory steps and requirements to prove the safety and effectiveness of the treatment in different cancers. Over the next 12 to 18 months, the team is aiming to conduct "first-in-patient" human studies to ensure the treatment can be done safely as it moves from animal models to patients.

Dr. Oza says, "Once we show "proof of principle", we'll quickly gain momentum for our project. Then, we will conduct bigger studies, enroll more patients. No doubt, we will face more challenges, but with them comes hopefully more growth and opportunities."

Dr. Irish concludes, "This is a great story of discovery and investment in Canadian research and science. Agnico Eagle's foresight to invest in cancer research is making the PM Cancer Centre competitive and keeping us a global leader. Your support will push us across the line to first-in-human, first-in-the-world status, using a nanoparticle discovered here in Canada. This is truly a world event in cancer research."

Disclaimer

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 13:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
09:23aAgnico Eagle Mines : Funding Poised to Change World of Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment & Thera..
PU
10/31National Bank Maintained Agnico Eagle Mines at Outperform After Q3 Results; But Price T..
MT
10/28Agnico Eagle Mines : Press Release dated October 26, 2022 announcing the Corporation's thi..
PU
10/27Agnico Eagle Mines Outperform Rating Maintained at Credit Suisse After Q3 Results; Pric..
MT
10/27Agnico eagle reports third quarter 2022 results - solid production and cost performance..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27RBC Capital Markets Says Agnico Eagle's Q3 Results Modest Miss Vs. Estimates
MT
10/26Tranche Update on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 2, ..
CI
10/26Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
10/26Agnico Eagle Mines Posts Lower Q3 Profit Amid Rising Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 796 M - -
Net income 2022 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 19 242 M 19 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 810
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,30 $
Average target price 61,20 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ammar Al-Joundi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sean Boyd Executive Chairman
Jean Robitaille Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, EVP
Lino Cafazzo Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.40%19 242
NEWMONT CORPORATION-36.26%31 376
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.50%25 320
POLYUS-35.94%18 227
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.02%14 206
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-29.21%10 201