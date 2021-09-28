Agnico Eagle Mines & Kirkland Lake Gold: A Merger that Redefines the Gold Standard

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this presentation has been prepared as at September 27, 2021. This presentation (including information incorporated by reference in this presentation), oral statements made regarding the proposed merger between Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold, and other information published by Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements include without limitation: statements relating to the expected outcomes of the merger, including the combined company's assets, cost structure, financial position, cash flows, growth prospects and governance; the anticipated benefits and synergies of the combined operations; the ability of Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold to complete the merger on the terms described herein, or at all; and receipt of regulatory approvals, stock exchange approvals and the necessary Competition Act (Canada) and Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth) (Australia) approvals. The combined and/or pro forma financial information included in this presentation does not reflect what the actual financial and operational results would necessarily have been had Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold operated as a single combined company for the periods presented, and such information does not purport to project the combined company's financial results or results of operations for any future period.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, operational, and other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including those described below, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold (either separately or on a joint basis) to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and, as such, undue reliance must not be placed on them. Forward-looking statements are also based on numerous material factors and

assumptions, including with respect to: Agnico Eagle's and Kirkland Lake Gold's ability to consummate the merger and the timing thereof; Agnico Eagle's and Kirkland Lake Gold's present and future business strategies; operations performance within expected

ranges; anticipated future production and cash flows; local and global economic conditions and the environment in which Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold will operate in the future; the price of gold, copper, silver and other key commodities; projected mineral grades; international exchange rates; anticipated capital and operating costs; the availability and timing of required stock exchange, regulatory, governmental and other approvals for the completion of the merger.

Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the ability to consummate the merger; the ability to obtain requisite shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the merger on the proposed terms or at all; the ability to obtain necessary stock exchange, regulatory, governmental or other approvals in the time assumed or at all; the anticipated timeline for the completion of the merger; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger or implementing the business plan for the combined company, including as a result of a delay in completing the merger or difficulty in integrating the businesses of the companies involved (including the retention of key employees); the ability to realize synergies and cost savings at the times, and to the extent, anticipated; the potential impact on exploration activities; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the merger on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and other key stakeholders; the extent and manner to which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake Gold or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, may affect Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold, whether directly or through effects on employee health, workforce productivity and availability (including the ability to transport personnel to the their respective operations), travel restrictions, contractor availability, supply availability, ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate, availability of insurance and the cost thereof, the ability to procure inputs required for Agnico Eagle's and Kirkland Lake Gold's operations and projects or other aspects of Agnico Eagle's and Kirkland Lake Gold's business; Agnico Eagle's and Kirkland Lake Gold's economic model and liquidity risks; fluctuations in the price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); financial services risk; the risks associated with Agnico Eagle's and Kirkland Lake Gold's brands, reputation and trust; environmental risks; safety and technology risks; changes in or enforcement of national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Australia, Finland, Mexico, Colombia and other jurisdictions in which Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold carry on business or in which Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; legal or regulatory developments and changes; the impact of foreign exchange rates; pricing pressures; and local and global political and economic conditions. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. Neither Agnico Eagle nor Kirkland Lake Gold, nor any of their respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this presentation will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Further Information

For further details on Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake merger, please see the news release dated September 28, 2021.

Currency

All amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted.