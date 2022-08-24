Log in
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Meliadine Celebrates Million Ounce Milestone, Prepares for Potential Expansion
PU
09:14aGold Edges Down as the Dollar's Rally Continues Ahead of Friday's Fed Speech
MT
08/23Gold Closes Higher Following Six Days of Losses as the Dollar Rally Pauses Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Friday Speech
MT
Agnico Eagle Mines : Meliadine Celebrates Million Ounce Milestone, Prepares for Potential Expansion

08/24/2022 | 10:48am EDT
218 trucks hauled 10,890 tonnes of ore to produce the Agnico Eagle Golden Polar Bear. It weighs 80.42 KG (177 lbs) and is comprised of 91.006% gold content and 6.856% silver content.

Building a Better Future with Our Inuit Employees, Partners & Neighbours

After three years and millions of hours of hard work, Meliadine proudly poured its millionth ounce of gold on February 25th, 2022.

A major event for any mining company, this milestone is particularly meaningful because it marks the culmination of a 15-year journey to bring economic and social prosperity to Canada's North.

"We made a commitment to work in partnership with the Nunavummiut to build a better future together," says Luc Chouinard, Meliadine's Interim General Manager. "And though more work remains, we have made great strides in fulfilling that commitment. We have provided high-paying jobs and helped develop a skilled local workforce. We have supported local communities and businesses, and built local infrastructure and supply chains. We have also worked closely with local governments to create employment readiness, skills development and retention programs for our Inuit workforce."

Luc adds, "We would not be celebrating this milestone without the support of our Inuit employees and their families, as well as Inuit leaders and the Kivalliq Inuit Association - all of our neighbours and partners in Nunavut."

Saying Thanks, Paying Tribute

To thank Agnico Eagle employees and contractors for helping the mine reach this important milestone, Meliadine hosted four different celebrations. To mark the official pour, a Golden Polar Bear was cast and on March 9th, it was presented to Agnico Eagle's visiting leadership team of Ammar Al-Joundi President & Chief Executive Officer, Dominique Girard Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Nunavut Quebec & Europe, Carol Plummer Executive Vice President Operational Excellence, Martin Plante Vice President Nunavut, and Olivier Grondin Exploration Manager Canada.

On May 25th and June 8th Meliadine hosted fun employee celebrations onsite with an Open House that featured a very popular photo booth where employees had the opportunity to get their picture taken with the Golden Polar Bear. A final celebration, held on June 30th, recognized the tireless support of employees based out of Agnico Eagle's Mirabel and Val-d'Or, Quebec locations.

About the event, Luc says, "This was an opportunity to say thanks and pay tribute to employees, and our many contractors, for their resilience in navigating the unprecedented times these last few years. Now, with our Nunavut employees back onsite, we wanted to celebrate and ensure they are part of everything we do - which is core to Agnico Eagle's culture of caring."

Unlocking Meliadine's Future Potential

Meliadine still has tremendous mineral potential and the future includes a potential expansion of the mine.

Currently, the mine is in the permitting phase which, if successful, would allow it to develop properties south of the mine site. The team is also pursuing technology that would allow it to automate the mine more, allowing it to be more efficient and improve its output. The goal is to extend the life of the mine and produce more ounces annually for as long as possible.

As the person responsible for Meliadine's expansion project, Luc says, "We are focused on the future and on unlocking more of Meliadine's rich mineral potential. With the support of the Nunavummiut, we're well positioned to build a better future, a more sustainable future, for the benefit of all."

Click here to watch a special video:

Disclaimer

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
