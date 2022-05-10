Agnico Eagle Mines : On the Front Lines of Community Service

Improving the quality of life & health in our communities

Mélanie Marcil has witnessed many distressing scenes in her volunteer work. As an emergency responder in the community of Preissac, a neighbouring community at our LaRonde Complex, she has seen people at their most vulnerable, rescued people from car accidents, helped those in distress from the pandemic, and literally helped save lives on a daily basis.

Somehow, Mélanie remains upbeat, generous and focused on others. She sees the best in everyone and no matter what, stands ready to help her community and her neighbours.

"Today, we're more focused on ourselves and we are less attentive to the situations that others are going through. I see volunteering as a way to counter this trend because it allows us to develop the values of mutual aid and solidarity. More than ever, I see in emergency interventions that people are often left to their own devices with few friends or family to help them. We need to redevelop our sense of compassion and altruism to counter the individualistic world we live in. Volunteering is a great way to help improve the quality of life and health of communities."

For her dedication to volunteering and community service, one of Agnico Eagle's core values, Mélanie is the 15th recipient of our annual Paul Penna Community Service Award. Each year we salute the generous spirit of our employees by presenting this award to the Agnico Eagle employee who best exemplifies the philosophies of our founder for community involvement, dedication, and hard work.

In all facets of her life, Mélanie makes sure to give back to the people around her, whether in her work with Agnico Eagle or in her personal life. Mélanie joined Agnico Eagle in 2005 and today is an Human Resources Counselor at CSD - our regional Services and Development Center in Abitibi.

At work, she is a role model and inspires her colleagues to get involved in their community. For several years, Mélanie has been a member of the first responder team for Preissac - providing critical care and support to a community far from front line ambulance, and police services.

Mélanie added, "I believe that volunteering is a way to grow as an individual and to use your strengths to make life easier for others. There are many ways to contribute to an organization and this can sometimes open up opportunities that they may not have the funds for. What could be better than feeling useful and putting your energy and skills to use?"

Each year, Agnico Eagle donates $10,000 CAD to the winner of the Paul Penna award. Mélanie has asked that Agnico Eagle direct the donation to Besoin d'aide 24/7 to help build the first center in Abitibi-Témiscamingue which will contribute to the decrease in the number of deaths by suicide and to relieve the overcrowding of hospital emergency rooms.

"Our region has had the highest suicide rate in Quebec for many years. Nearly 17 years ago, my younger brother took his own life and I promised myself that I would always think of these organizations when I had the opportunity to donate."

In presenting the Paul Penna Award to Mélanie, Ammar Al-Joundi, President and CEO said, "The world would be so fortunate if we had hundreds of Mélanies. On behalf of everyone at Agnico Eagle, I thank Mélanie, and all of our regional award recipients, for improving the quality of life and health in our communities."

We congratulate Mélanie for living our values in both her professional and personal life - and for leading by example and inspiring others to give back to their community.