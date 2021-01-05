Agnico Eagle Mines : Proposed Acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc.
Proposed Acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc.
January 5, 2021
Forward Looking Statements
The information in this presentation has been prepared as at January 5, 2021. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: statements relating to the outcome of the transaction between Agnico Eagle and TMAC Resources Inc. (the "Transaction"); statements relating to the ability of Agnico Eagle and TMAC to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein, or at all; statements regarding receipt of the necessary Ontario court approval and Competition Act (Canada) approval with respect to the Transaction; statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to operations, optimization and exploration activities at Hope Bay; and statements regarding future mineral reserves and mineral resources and the potential thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
Acquisition Consistent with Agnico's Strategy
Hope Bay is a combination of:
Significant Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource base
Substantial historical investment with support infrastructure in place
Existing mining operations with strong future production and mineral reserve expansion potential
Able to leverage Agnico Eagle's operational and exploration expertise in Nunavut
Built 3 mines over 10 years in the region
Relationships with governments, permitting, community and suppliers
Strengthens project pipeline with strong potential to materially improve operations
Measured and indicated mineral resources of 5.2Moz at gold grade of 7.4g/t1,2
Inferred mineral resources of 2.1Moz at gold grade of 6.1g/t1
Mineral reserve of 3.5Moz at gold grade of 6.5g/t1
Provides considerable exploration upside in Nunavut from an 80km greenstone belt with similar scale and scope to Meliadine
1.
See Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource slides in Appendix of this presentation
2.
Mineral Resources inclusive of Mineral Reserves
Transaction Overview
Transaction
Structure
Purchase Price
Debt
Financing
Other Terms and Conditions
Closing
Assignment of the Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. transaction announced on May 8, 2020
Will be completed by Plan of Arrangement
Shareholders will receive C$2.20 in cash for each TMAC share held
Transaction values TMAC at a fully diluted equity value of ~C$286.6M
Agnico Eagle will retire TMAC's outstanding debt and deferred interest and fees payable
TMAC had C$71.5 million of cash on hand, as of September 30, 2020
Cash on hand and available liquidity
Resource Capital Funds, Newmont Corporation, Shandong and all directors and officers of TMAC have entered into agreements to support the Transaction
Ontario court approvals
Competition Act (Canada) approval
Expected by February 8, 2021
