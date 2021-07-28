Homepage Equities United States Nyse Agnico Eagle Mines Limited News Summary AEM CA0084741085 AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED (AEM) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/28 04:10:00 pm 61.72 USD +0.92% 05:29p AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Earnings Flash (AEM.TO) AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED Posts Q2 Adjusted EPS US$0.69 MT 05:29p AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Earnings Flash (AEM.TO) AGNICO EAGLE MINES Says Reintegration of Nunavummiut Workforce Underway at Meliadine and Meadowbank; Underground Development and Surface Construction Proceeding as Planned at Odyssey MT 05:27p AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Second Quarter Report 2021 (Form 6-K) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Agnico Eagle Mines : Second Quarter Report 2021 (Form 6-K) 07/28/2021 | 05:27pm EDT Send by mail :

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

(Prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A') dated July 28, 2021 of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ('Agnico Eagle' or the 'Company') should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the 'Second Quarter Financial Statements') that were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ('IAS 34') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'). This MD&A should also be read in conjunction with the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis ('Annual MD&A') and annual consolidated financial statements ('Annual Financial Statements') filed with Canadian securities regulators and included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Form 40-F'), prepared in accordance with IFRS. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and this MD&A are presented in United States dollars ('US dollars', '$' or 'US$') and all units of measurement are expressed using the metric system, unless otherwise specified. Certain information in this MD&A is presented in Canadian dollars ('C$'), Mexican pesos or European Union euros ('Euros' or '€'). Additional information relating to the Company is included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the 'AIF'). The AIF, Annual MD&A and Annual Financial Statements are available on the Canadian Securities Administrators' (the 'CSA') SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Form 40-F is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and 'forward-looking information' under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as 'forward-looking statements'. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this MD&A, the words 'anticipate', 'could', 'estimate', 'expect', 'forecast', 'future', 'plan', 'possible', 'potential', 'will' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: •

statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's future operations, including its employees and overall business; ​ •

statements regarding the Company's forward-looking production outlook, including estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling results, metal production, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses, and cash flows; ​ •

statements regarding the estimated timing and conclusions of technical studies and evaluations; ​ •

statements regarding the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; ​ •

statements concerning the Company's expansion plans at the Kittila mine, Meliadine mine's Phase 2 project, the Amaruq underground project and the Odyssey project, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof; ​ •

statements about the Company's plans at the Hope Bay mine; ​ •

statements about the potential for the Hope Bay mine to be a 250,000 to 300,000 ounce per year operation; ​ •

statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; ​ •

statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, financing costs and expectations as to the funding or reductions thereof; ​ 1

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 •

statements regarding estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, effect of drill results on future mineral reserves and mineral resources, mineral production, and sales; ​ •

statements regarding the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; ​ •

statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; ​ •

statements regarding anticipated future exploration; ​ •

statements regarding the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; ​ •

statements regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; ​ •

statements regarding future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility; ​ •

statements regarding future dividend amounts and payment dates; and ​ •

statements regarding anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. ​ Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this MD&A and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of this MD&A, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's Annual MD&A and AIF filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in the Form 40-F filed with the SEC as well as: that governments, the Company or others do not take additional measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business; that cautionary measures taken in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect productivity; that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites; that there are no other significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction supplies will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at the LaRonde and Goldex mines and other properties do not materially interfere with the Company; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; and that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include,: the extent and manner to which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the effects of or reduce the spread of COVID-19, may affect the Company, whether directly or through effects on employee health, workforce productivity and availability (including the ability to transport personnel to the Meadowbank Complex, Meliadine mine and Hope Bay mine which operate as fly-in/fly-out camps), travel 2

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 restrictions, contractor availability, availability of supplies, ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate, availability of insurance and the cost thereof, the ability to procure inputs required for the Company's operations and projects or other aspects of the Company's business; uncertainties with respect to the effect on the global economy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, any of which could continue to negatively affect financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the price of gold, and could adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital; the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including the LaRonde and Goldex mines; mining risks; community actions or protests, including by First Nations groups; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A, see the AIF and Annual MD&A as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Meaning of 'including' and 'such as': When used in this MD&A the terms 'including' and 'such as' mean including and such as, without limitation. Business Overview Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since its formation in 1972. The Company's mines are located in Canada, Mexico and Finland, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983. Agnico Eagle earns a significant proportion of its revenue and cash flow from the production and sale of gold in both dore bar and concentrate form. The remainder of revenue and cash flow is generated by the production and sale of by-product metals, primarily silver, zinc and copper. Agnico Eagle's operating mines and development projects are located in what the Company believes to be politically stable countries that are supportive of the mining industry. The political stability of the regions in which Agnico Eagle operates helps to provide confidence in its current and future prospects and profitability. This is important for Agnico Eagle as it believes that many of its current mines and projects have long-term mining potential. Recent Developments Acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc. ('TMAC') On February 2, 2021, the Company completed the purchase of all the issued and outstanding common shares and equity instruments exchangeable for common shares of TMAC which owned and operated the Hope Bay mine and also owned exploration properties in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. The shares were acquired for approximately $226.0 million in cash consideration (C$2.20 per share). The results of operations of TMAC and the Hope Bay mine have been included from the date of acquisition. Immediately prior to the closing of the transaction and in accordance with its terms, TMAC retired its $134.0 million long-term debt using its own cash resources and the proceeds of an advance of $105.0 million 3

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 from the Company. The acquisition also triggered a one-time option for TMAC to buy-back a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Hope Bay property from Maverix Metals Inc. which was exercised prior to closing for $50.0 million and the payment made shortly after the acquisition date. With the acquisition of TMAC, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Hope Bay property, which is located in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, approximately 685 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife and 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay. The land package includes the Hope Bay and Elu greenstone belts. The 80-kilometre long Hope Bay greenstone belt hosts three gold deposits (Doris, Madrid and Boston) with historical mineral reserves and mineral resources and over 90 regional exploration targets. The property contains significant infrastructure including: •

Underground mine development at the Doris deposit ​ •

A fully enclosed processing plant and a tailings impoundment area near Doris deposit ​ •

A gravel air strip near Doris deposit capable of handling Boeing 737 aircraft and a secondary gravel air strip near Boston deposit ​ •

A port with a laydown facility and fuel storage at Roberts Bay ​ •

An all-weather road network, a diesel power plant and an office-accommodations complex ​ The Hope Bay mine has established relationships with Inuit residents and organizations and the Government of Nunavut. An Inuit Impact and Benefits Agreement is in place with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association. Historically, a portion of the workforce has come from Nunavut and the Hope Bay mine was also successful in sourcing workers from across Canada, with a large component coming from Western Canadian labour markets. In 2021, the Company expects to continue mining activities at the Doris deposit while undertaking camp-wide optimization efforts. The Company also plans to ramp up a property-wide exploration program and evaluate the Madrid and Boston deposits for future production. Impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Business and Operations In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 surfaced in Wuhan, China and has spread around the world, with resulting business and social disruption. COVID-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. The speed and extent of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and the duration and intensity of resulting business disruption and related financial and social impact, are uncertain. Further, the extent and manner in which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to mitigate the effect of or attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, may affect the Company cannot be predicted with certainty. COVID-19 and these measures have had and may continue to have an adverse impact on many aspects of the Company's business including employee health, workforce productivity and availability, travel restrictions, contractor availability, availability of supplies, ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate, the Company's ability to maintain its controls and procedures regarding financial and disclosure matters and the availability of insurance and the costs thereof, some of which, individually or when aggregated with other impacts, may be material to the Company. Measures taken by governments, the Company or others could result in the Company reducing or suspending operations at one or more of its mines. In the first quarter of 2020, in response to the order by the Government of Quebec ( the 'Quebec Order'), the Company took steps to ramp down its operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec (the LaRonde, LaRonde Zone 5, Goldex and Canadian Malartic mines) and significantly reduce activities at the Meliadine mine and Meadowbank Complex in Nunavut. The Company also responded to the decree issued by the Government of Mexico on April 2, 2020 (the 'Decree') by ramping down mining operations at its Mexican operations (Pinos 4

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Altos, Creston Mascota and La India mines). With the lifting of the Quebec Order and the Decree, the Company restarted operations at all the aforementioned sites, and ramped up production gradually to regular capacity over the course of the second quarter of 2020. With the exception of the Nunavut-based workforce, most employees returned to work at some point during 2020 while the Company continued to reinforce screening and testing protocols to detect COVID-19 cases prior to permitting entrance to its sites and to control the spread of the virus and its variants. In the first six months of 2021, none of the Company's operations were suspended or restricted. Although the Company believes the risk for business interruption remains low, unexpected interruptions could still occur given the uncertainty surrounding the recurring wave of rising cases in certain regions where the Company operates. The Company identified the following notable developments: •

In March 2020, the Company decided to send the Nunavut-based workforce home and isolate its mines from the local communities. In accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines issued by the Government of Nunavut, the Nunavut-based workforce has remained at home since then and the Company has continued to pay 75% of their base salaries to these employees. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company worked with local authorities to finalize a plan for reintegrating the Nunavut-based workforce while minimizing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and spreading the virus to the local communities. The plan was approved in June 2021. A progressive return of the Nunavut-based workforce has been planned including training on the robust health protocols and hygiene measures implemented at the sites and re-training on job specific skills and competencies in order to ensure a safe reintegration into the operations. The reintegration of the Nunavut-based workforce started on June 25, 2021 and will be extended over the next eight to twelve weeks. The return of the Nunavut-based workforce will result in a cost savings for the Company of approximately $4.0 million per quarter, starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. ​ •

in Finland, while the government did not mandate the suspension of business activities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, shaft sinking activities continue to be delayed as a result of travel restrictions, despite the addition of local resources. The completion of the project will be delayed until the first half of 2022. ​ As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company took action to help prevent the spread of the outbreak at its sites and protect its employees, contractors and the communities in which it operates. The Company is continuing to adjust protocols in response to the recurring waves of COVID-19. The enhanced health and safety measures continue to focus on screening employees and contractors before entering the Company's sites for potential symptoms of COVID-19, adopting isolation protocols as necessary, contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to the virus, cleaning and disinfection services and facilitating physical distancing. Some of the measures implemented to manage the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future and will increase the production costs at the Company's operations. These costs relate mostly to increased sanitizing personnel, personal protective equipment ('PPE'), testing of employees and contractors, operating of testing labs, additional employee transportation, and supplies and health support to surrounding communities. Due to border closures and travel restrictions imposed by federal, provincial, state and local governments, the Company suspended non-essential travel for all employees, including non-essential visits to the Company's mines and projects. In addition, while the Company's corporate office and regional offices were initially closed, and employees were requested to work from home, these offices were subsequently re-opened under new hygiene and physical distancing protocols. As employees whose work does not require physical presence in the office continue to work remotely, the Company has utilized various technology solutions to limit the adverse impact of travel restrictions and remote work arrangements on the Company's ability to operate and adhere to its business goals. Further measures taken by governments, the Company or others related to COVID-19 may adversely affect workforce productivity and availability, including the ability to transport personnel to and from the mine sites located in Nunavut. 5

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 The Company continues to assess the logistics challenges to its supply chain and distribution methods to deliver its dore bar and concentrate products from mines to third-party refineries and smelters. The Company has observed limited impact to the supply chain to date. The Company has sufficient stock of critical components and has worked closely with its key suppliers to secure future delivery of materials. Inventory of PPE, tires, cyanide, reagents and other critical parts has been increased at all sites. Similarly, the Company has not experienced significant disruption to its distribution network and ability to deliver its products to smelting and refining facilities or ability to sell finished products to its customers. However, further measures taken by governments, the Company or others related to COVID-19 may adversely affect the Company's availability of supplies or its ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate. There are significant uncertainties with respect to future developments and impact on the Company related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the outbreak and any current or further measures taken by governments, the Company and others in response to the pandemic. While the Company worked closely with the authorities and mining associations to have mining classified as an essential business by both the Quebec and Mexican governments, further suspension or reduction of operations by the Company may be required in response to additional government measures or other measures that the Company otherwise deems appropriate. Financial and Operating Results Operating Results Agnico Eagle reported net income of $189.6 million, or $0.78 per share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $105.3 million, or $0.44 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Agnico Eagle reported adjusted net income of $167.7 million, or $0.69 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 compared with adjusted net income of $44.3 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure; for a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income as presented in the Second Quarter Financial Statements, see Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures in this MD&A. In the second quarter of 2021, operating margin increased to $539.1 million compared with $276.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a 63.8% increase in the sales volume of commercial gold ounces (which excludes 9,833 and 348 ounces of pre-commercial gold production from the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit at the Meliadine mine and the Amaruq Underground project, respectively) and a 5.1% higher average realized price of gold between periods. Operating margin is a non-GAAP measure; for a reconciliation of operating margin to net income as presented in the Second Quarter Financial Statements, see Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures in this MD&A. Gold production increased to 526,006 ounces in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 331,064 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period and the contribution of gold production from the Hope Bay mine which was acquired during the first quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting the overall increase in gold production between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 was the ceasing of mining operations in the open pit at the Creston Mascota mine in the third quarter of 2020 and the processing of lower grades at the La India mine. Agnico Eagle reported net income of $325.7 million or $1.34 per share, in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net income of $83.7 million, or $0.35 per share, in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Agnico Eagle reported adjusted net income of $330.6 million, or $1.36 per share, in the first six months of 2021 compared with adjusted net income of $100.3 million, or $0.42 per share, in the first six months of 2020. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure; for a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income as presented in the Second Quarter Financial Statements, see Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures in this MD&A. In the first six months of 2021, the operating margin increased to $1,061.1 million, compared with $592.6 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to a 41.4% increase in the sales volume of 6

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 commercial gold ounces (which excludes 16,471 and 348 ounces of pre-commercial gold production from the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit at the Meliadine mine and the Amaruq underground project, respectively) and a 9.4% higher average realized price of gold between periods. Operating margin is a non-GAAP measure; for a reconciliation of operating margin to net income as presented in the Second Quarter Financial Statements, see Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures in this MD&A. Gold production increased to 1,042,810 ounces in the first six months of 2021, compared with 742,430 ounces in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period and the contribution of gold production from the Hope Bay mine which was acquired during the first quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting the overall increase in gold production between the first six months of 2021 and the first six months of 2020 was the ceasing of mining operations at the open pit at the Creston Mascota mine in the third quarter of 2020 and the processing of lower grades at the La India mine. Financial Results The table below sets out variances in the key drivers of net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the three and six months ended June 30, 2020: (millions of United States dollars) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 vs.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 vs.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ Increase in gold revenues ​ ​ ​ $ 392.0 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 647.6 ​ ​ Increase in silver revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ 8.3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9.9 ​ ​ Increase in net copper revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ 4.5 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7.3 ​ ​ Increase in net zinc revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ 4.4 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 6.9 ​ ​ Increase in production costs due to effects of foreign currencies ​ ​ ​ ​ (45.2) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (61.3) ​ ​ Increase in production costs ​ ​ ​ ​ (101.6) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (141.8) ​ ​ Increase in exploration and corporate development expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ (25.6) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (24.7) ​ ​ Increase in amortization of property, plant and mine development ​ ​ ​ ​ (45.8) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (73.4) ​ ​ Increase in general and administrative expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ (5.7) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (20.1) ​ ​ Decrease in finance costs ​ ​ ​ ​ 1.7 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7.3 ​ ​ Change in derivative financial instruments ​ ​ ​ ​ (41.0) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (19.5) ​ ​ Change in non-cash foreign currency translation ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.9 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7.8 ​ ​ Decrease in other expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ 17.9 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 25.0 ​ ​ Increase in income and mining taxes ​ ​ ​ ​ (80.5) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (129.0) ​ ​ Total net income variance ​ ​ ​ $ 84.3 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 242.0 ​ ​ Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Revenues from mining operations increased to $966.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $557.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a 63.8% increase in the sales volume of commercial gold ounces (which excludes 9,833 and 348 ounces of pre-commercial gold production from the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit at the Meliadine mine and the Amaruq Underground project, respectively) and a 5.1% higher average realized price of gold. Production costs were $427.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 52.4% increase compared with $280.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period and the addition of the Hope Bay mine that was acquired in the TMAC transaction. Partially offsetting the increase in production costs was a decrease in production costs at the Creston Mascota mine due to the ceasing of mining operations at the open pit in the third quarter of 2020. 7

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced decreased to $748 on a by-product basis and $812 on a co-product basis in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $825 on a by-product basis and $875 on a co-product basis in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to increased gold production at the Company's Quebec, Nunavut and Pinos Altos mines, which were impacted by COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period. Cash costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure; for a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues) to production costs as presented in the Second Quarter Financial Statements, see Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures in this MD&A. Exploration and corporate development expenses increased to $39.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in exploration drilling at all the Company's projects which were affected by COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period. Amortization of property, plant and mine development increased by $45.8 million to $175.3 million between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in the tonnes of ore processed at the Company's mines (other than at the Creston Mascota and Kittila mines) and the contribution of amortization from the Hope Bay mine that was acquired in the TMAC transaction, partially offset by a decrease in amortization at the Creston Mascota mine as the open pit operation ceased in the third quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses increased to $31.3 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared with $25.5 million during the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits expenses between periods. Gain on derivative financial instruments decreased to $21.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared with $62.2 million during the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to increased unrealized losses, partially offset by increased realized gains on currency and commodity derivatives. Net realized and unrealized gains on currency and commodity derivatives decreased by $25.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of less strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar at the end of June 2021 as compared to the prior period. Unrealized gains on warrants decreased by $15.5 million to $18.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, from $33.7 million during the second quarter of 2020. Other expenses decreased to $5.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared with $23.7 million during the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an $18.2 million decrease in costs associated with the temporary suspension of mining and exploration activities at the Company's mine sites and exploration properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of 2021, there was a non-cash foreign currency translation loss of $2.4 million, primarily attributable to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar, Euro, and Mexican peso relative to the US dollar as at June 30, 2021, as compared to March 31, 2021 on the Company's net monetary liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. A non-cash foreign currency translation loss of $3.3 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded income and mining taxes expense of $92.7 million on income before income and mining taxes of $282.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 32.8%. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income and mining taxes expense of $12.3 million on income before income and mining taxes of $117.6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 10.5%. The increase in the effective tax rate between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 is primarily due to foreign exchange rate movements, the impact of mining taxes and other permanent differences. There are several factors that can significantly affect the Company's effective tax rate including varying rates in different jurisdictions, the non-recognition of certain tax assets, mining allowances, foreign currency exchange rate movements, changes in tax laws, the impact of specific transactions and assessments and the 8

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 relative distribution of income in the Company's operating jurisdictions. As a result of these factors, the Company's effective tax rate is expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods. Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Revenues from mining operations increased to $1,900.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $1,229.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a 41.4% increase in the sales volume of commercial gold ounces (which excludes 16,471 and 348 ounces of pre-commercial gold production from the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit at the Meliadine mine and the Amaruq Underground project, respectively) and a 9.4% higher average realized price of gold. Production costs increased to $839.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $636.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period and the contribution of the Hope Bay mine production costs through the acquisition of TMAC. Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced decreased to $741 on a by-product basis and $805 on a co-product basis during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $832 on a by-product basis and $883 on a co-product basis during the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to increased gold production at the Company's Quebec, Nunavut and Pinos Altos mines, which were affected by COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period and the addition of the Hope Bay mine that was acquired in the TMAC transaction. Cash costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure; for a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues) to production costs as presented in the Second Quarter Financial Statements, see Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures in this MD&A. Exploration and corporate development expenses increased to $68.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $44.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in exploration drilling at all of the Company's projects which were affected by COVID-19 precautionary measures in the prior period. Amortization of property, plant and mine development increased by $73.5 million to $356.4 million between the six months ended June 30, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the tonnes of ore processed at the Company's mines (other than at the Creston Mascota mine) and the contribution of amortization from the Hope Bay mine that was acquired in the TMAC transaction, partially offset by a decrease in amortization at the Creston Mascota mine as the open pit operation ceased in the third quarter of 2020. General and administrative expense increased to $76.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $56.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits expenses and donations between periods. Finance costs decreased to $45.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $52.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $3.9 million in interest expense on the Company's Credit Facility. The Company had drawn down $1,000.0 million and repaid $750.0 million on the Credit Facility in the first six months of 2020 as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, interest expense on the Company's guaranteed senior unsecured notes was reduced as $360.0 million of the 2010 Series B Notes were repaid in April 2020, partially offset by increased interest expense resulting from the $200.0 million private placement of guaranteed senior unsecured notes which were issued in April 2020. Gain on derivative financial instruments decreased to $0.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $19.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the 9

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 market value of warrants resulting in an unrealized loss of $13.6 million and unrealized losses on currency and commodity derivatives of $16.4 million, partially offset by a realized gain of $28.6 million on currency and commodity derivatives. Other expenses decreased to $3.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $28.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $18.0 million in costs associated with the temporary suspension of mining and exploration activities at the Company's mine sites and exploration properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company recognized a $10.0 million gain on the sale of certain non-strategic exploration properties during the six months ended June 30, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, there was a non-cash foreign currency translation gain of $0.6 million, primarily attributable to the weakening of the Euro relative to the US dollar as at June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 on the Company's net monetary liabilities denominated in Euros. The net foreign currency translation gain associated with the Euro was partially offset by a translation loss attributable to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso relative to the US dollar as at June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 on the Company's net monetary liabilities denominated in the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. A non-cash foreign currency translation loss of $7.2 million was recorded during the first six months of 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded income and mining taxes expense of $186.1 million on income before income and mining taxes of $511.8 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 36.4%. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded income and mining taxes expense of $57.1 million on income before income and mining taxes of $140.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 40.5%. The decrease in the effective tax rate between the first six months of 2021 and the first six months of 2020 is primarily due to a higher tax expense recorded in the first six months of 2020 as a result of foreign exchange rate movements, the impact of mining taxes and other permanent differences. LaRonde mine At the LaRonde mine, gold production increased by 29.6% to 80,681 ounces in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 62,266 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed. Gold production in the prior period was affected by the temporary suspension of mining activities at the Company's Quebec mines to comply with the Quebec Order (the 'Quebec Operations Suspension'). Production costs at the LaRonde mine were $59.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 44.6% compared with production costs of $41.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher underground mining and milling costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. Gold production increased by 32.8% to 156,070 ounces in the first six months of 2021 compared with 117,489 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the LaRonde mine, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed and higher gold grades. Gold production in the prior period was affected by the Quebec Operations Suspension. Production costs at the LaRonde mine were $111.1 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 79.3% compared with production costs of $62.0 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to higher underground mining and milling costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. LaRonde Zone 5 mine At the LaRonde Zone 5 mine, gold production increased by 39.8% to 16,842 ounces in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 12,051 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed. Production costs at the LaRonde Zone 5 mine were $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 52.5% compared with production costs of $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily 10

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 due to higher underground mining and milling costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods, partially offset by the timing of inventory sales. Gold production increased by 30.2% to 34,531 ounces in the first six months of 2021 from 26,515 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the LaRonde Zone 5 mine, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed. Production costs at the LaRonde Zone 5 mine were $26.9 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 27.4% compared with production costs of $21.1 million in the first six months of 2020, driven primarily by increased underground mining costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods, partially offset by the timing of inventory sales. Goldex mine At the Goldex mine, gold production increased by 49.8% to 34,659 ounces in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 23,142 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed and higher gold grades. Gold production in the second quarter of 2020 was affected by the Quebec Operations Suspension. Production costs at the Goldex mine were $25.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 55.3% compared with production costs of $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher underground mining costs and milling costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. Gold production increased by 21.5% to 69,309 ounces in the first six months of 2021, compared with 57,025 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the Goldex mine, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed. Gold production during the first six months of 2020 was affected by the Quebec Operations Suspension. Production costs at the Goldex mine were $47.8 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 31.9% compared with production costs of $36.2 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to higher underground mining and milling costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. Meadowbank Complex At the Meadowbank Complex, gold production increased by 423.2% to 85,899 ounces in the second quarter of 2021 (which includes 348 ounces produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Amaruq Underground project), compared with 16,417 ounces in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed and higher gold grades. Gold production in the second quarter of 2020 was affected by the reduction of mining activities as the Company decided to send home its Nunavut-based workforce as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Nunavut (the 'Nunavut Workforce Reduction'). Production costs at the Meadowbank Complex were $96.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 237.1% compared with production costs of $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the Nunavut Workforce Reduction in the prior period as noted above, the timing of inventory sales and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. Gold production increased by 152.2% to 165,864 ounces in the first six months of 2021 (which includes 348 ounces produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Amaruq Underground project), compared with 65,758 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the Meadowbank Complex, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed and higher gold grades. Gold production in the first six months of 2020 was affected by the Nunavut Workforce Reduction. Production costs at the Meadowbank Complex were $183.4 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 55.6% compared with production costs of $117.8 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to higher mining and and milling costs as the Nunavut Workforce Reduction affected the prior period, a decrease in capitalized deferred stripping costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. 11

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Meliadine mine At the Meliadine mine, gold production increased by 62.9% to 96,694 ounces in the second quarter of 2021 (which includes 9,053 ounces produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit), compared with 59,375 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed and higher gold grades. Gold production in the second quarter of 2020 was affected by the Nunavut Workforce Reduction. Production costs at the Meliadine mine were $55.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10.3% compared with production costs of $61.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the capitalization of costs related to the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit and the timing of inventory, partially offset by the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. Gold production increased by 49.1% to 192,820 ounces in the first six months of 2021 (which includes 17,176 ounces produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit), compared with 129,350 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the Meliadine mine primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed and higher gold grades. Production costs at the Meliadine mine were $114.8 million during the first six months of 2021, a decrease of 0.7% compared to production costs of $115.6 million during the first six months of 2020, primarily due to the capitalization of costs related to the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit and the timing of inventory, partially offset by the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods. Hope Bay mine The Company completed the acquisition of TMAC on February 2, 2021 and, as a result, there is no comparable period. Gold production in the second quarter of 2021 was 25,308 ounces and production costs at the Hope Bay mine were $17.6 million. For the period from February 2, 2021 to June 30, 2021, gold production at the Hope Bay mine was 37,567 ounces and production costs were $41.7 million. Canadian Malartic mine At the 50% owned Canadian Malartic mine, attributable gold production increased by 62.2% to 92,106 ounces in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 56,785 ounces in the second quarter of 2020 (which includes 2,651 ounces produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Barnat deposit), primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period. Attributable production costs at the Canadian Malartic mine were $63.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 70.0% compared with production costs of $37.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher mining costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period, higher royalty costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods, partially offset by an increase in capitalized deferred stripping costs. Attributable gold production increased by 49.5% to 181,656 ounces in the first six months of 2021 compared with 121,548 ounces in the first six months of 2020 (which includes 5,625 ounces produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Barnat deposit), primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period. Attributable production costs at the Canadian Malartic mine were $118.9 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 38.3% compared with production costs of $86.0 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to higher mining costs as the Quebec Operations Suspension affected the prior period, higher royalty costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar between periods, partially offset by higher capitalized deferred stripping costs. Kittila mine At the Kittila mine, gold production decreased by 12.1% to 53,263 ounces in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 60,623 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower tonnes of ore processed as 12

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 a result of the planned mill maintenance shutdown. Production costs at the Kittila mine were $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.4% compared with production costs of $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher mill maintenance costs and the strengthening of the Euro relative to the US dollar between periods, partially offset by lower underground development costs. Gold production increased by 3.7% to 113,979 ounces in the first six months of 2021, compared with 109,920 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the Kittila mine, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed. Production costs at the Kittila mine were $96.6 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 11.4% compared with production costs of $86.7 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to higher contractor costs, higher milling costs and the strengthening of the Euro relative to the US dollar between periods, partially offset by lower underground development costs and the timing of inventory sales. Pinos Altos mine At the Pinos Altos mine, gold production increased by 135.0% to 32,614 ounces in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 13,880 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed. Gold production in the second quarter of 2020 was affected by the temporary suspension of mining activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (the 'Mexican Operations Suspension'). Production costs at the Pinos Altos mine were $39.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 115.9% compared with production costs of $18.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the Mexican Operations Suspension in the prior period and the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the US dollar between periods. Gold production increased by 30.9% to 61,789 ounces in the first six months of 2021, compared with 47,190 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the Pinos Altos mine, primarily due to higher tonnes of ore processed as the Mexican Operations Suspension affected the prior period. Production costs at the Pinos Altos mine were $71.3 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 31.9% compared with production costs of $54.1 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the Mexican Operations Suspension in the prior period and the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the US dollar between periods. Creston Mascota mine At the Creston Mascota mine, gold production decreased by 66.5% to 3,228 ounces in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 9,646 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the Company's ceasing of mining operations at the open pit in the third quarter of 2020. Gold production in the second quarter of 2021 was the result of residual leaching. Production costs at the Creston Mascota mine were $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 79.1% compared with production costs of $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the ceasing of mining operations noted above. Gold production decreased by 73.1% to 7,480 ounces in the first six months of 2021, compared with 27,830 ounces in the first six months of 2020 at the Creston Mascota mine, primarily due to the Company's ceasing of mining operations at the open pit in the third quarter of 2020. Gold production during the first six months of 2021 was the result of residual leaching. Production costs at the Creston Mascota mine were $4.4 million in the first six months of 2021, a decrease of 79.3% compared with production costs of $21.4 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to the ceasing of mining operations noted above. La India mine At the La India mine, gold production decreased by 72.1% to 4,712 ounces in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 16,879 ounces in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower gold grades. Production costs at the La India mine were $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 57.9% compared with 13

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 production costs of $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the timing of inventory, partially offset by higher heap leach costs and the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the US dollar between periods. Gold production decreased by 45.4% to 21,745 ounces in the first six months of 2021, compared with 39,805 ounces in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to lower gold grades. Production costs at the La India mine were $22.6 million in the first six months of 2021, a decrease of 36.2% compared with production costs of $35.5 million in the first six months of 2020, driven primarily by the timing of inventory, partially offset by higher heap leach costs and the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the US dollar between periods. Balance Sheet Review Total assets of $9,919.0 million at June 30, 2021 increased by $304.2 million from $9,614.8 million at December 31, 2020 primarily due to an increase in property, plant and mine development of $241.2 million. The increase in property, plant and mine development from $7,325.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $7,566.6 million at June 30, 2021 was primarily due to the acquisition of TMAC during the first quarter of 2021 and additions capitalized to property, plant and mine development of $386.2 million, partially offset by amortization expense of $356.4 million. Inventories increased by $81.7 million from $630.5 million at December 30, 2020 to $712.1 million at June 30, 2021 primarily due to the acquisition of TMAC and increased supplies inventory in Nunavut resulting from the commencement of the summer barge season. Other assets increased by $81.1 million from $259.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $340.4 million at June 30, 2021 primarily as a result of increased long-term stockpile inventories at the Meadowbank Complex and the Canadian Malartic mine. Partially offsetting the overall increase in assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $124.9 million primarily due to an aggregate of $340.9 million in payments related to the acquisition of TMAC (including funds advanced to TMAC to partially fund the repayment of its long-term debt and payment for the repurchase of the Hope Bay 1.5% net smelter return royalty), $386.2 million in capital expenditures, $140.0 million in dividends paid, and $34.6 million for the repurchase of common shares for stock-based compensation plans. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was partially offset by cash provided by operating activities of $763.3 million. Total liabilities of $4,054.5 million at June 30, 2021 increased by $123.0 million from $3,931.5 million at December 31, 2020 primarily due to an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $111.5 million between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 due to the timing of payments. Reclamation provisions increased by $70.5 million between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 primarily due to the acquisition of TMAC and updated cash flow estimates and assumptions at the LaRonde mine related to a revised mine closure plan completed during the first quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting the overall increase in liabilities was a decrease in income taxes payable by $72.0 million to $30.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $102.7 million at December 31, 2020 as a result of payments made to tax authorities in excess of the current tax expense. While the Company occasionally enters into contracts to limit the risk associated with decreased by-product metal prices, increased foreign currency costs (including capital expenditures) and input costs, the contracts act as economic hedges of underlying exposures and are not held for speculative purposes. Agnico Eagle does not use complex derivative contracts to hedge exposures. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company increased its currency hedge positions to support its key input costs used in budgeting and mine planning assumptions. As at June 30, 2021, the Company had outstanding currency derivative contracts related to $2,209.8 million of 2021, 2022 and 2023 expenditures (December 31, 2020 - $1,188.0 million) and diesel fuel derivative contracts related to 12.0 million gallons of heating oil (December 31, 2020 - 24.0 million). Liquidity and Capital Resources As at June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $280.9 million compared with $406.5 million as at December 31, 2020. The Company's policy is to invest 14

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 excess cash in highly liquid investments of high credit quality to reduce risks associated with these investments. Such investments with remaining maturities of greater than three months and less than one year at the time of purchase are classified as short-term investments. Decisions regarding the length of maturities are based on cash flow requirements, rates of return and various other factors. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) decreased to $569.6 million as at June 30, 2021 compared with $731.5 million as at December 31, 2020 primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $124.9 million, an increase in the current potion of long-term debt of $125.0 million, and an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $111.5 million, which was partially offset by an increase in inventories of $81.7 million, an increase in other current assets of $62.0 million, and a decrease in income taxes payable of $72.0 million. In the first six months of 2021, the Company drew down $340.0 million from the Credit Facility primarily to facilitate the acquisition of TMAC. The outstanding balance was fully repaid as at June 30, 2021 and $1,199.1 million was available for future drawdown under the Credit Facility. Credit Facility availability is reduced by outstanding letters of credit at that date, which were $0.9 million as of June 30, 2021. Subject to various risks and uncertainties, the Company believes it will generate sufficient cash flow from operations and has adequate cash and debt facilities available to finance its current operations, contractual obligations, planned capital expenditure and exploration programs. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no debt maturities until 2022, except for leases in the normal course of business. While the Company believes its capital resources will be sufficient to satisfy all its mandatory and discretionary commitments, the Company may choose to decrease certain of its discretionary expenditure commitments, which include certain capital expenditures and exploration and corporate development expenses, should unexpected financial circumstances arise in the future. See Risk Profile in this MD&A. Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities increased to $406.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $162.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher average realized gold prices, a 63.8% increase in payable gold sold, and a decrease in costs related to the temporary suspension of mining and exploration activities due to COVID-19 between periods, which was partially offset by an increase in production costs between periods. Cash provided by operating activities increased to $763.3 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with $326.0 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to higher average realized gold prices, a 41.4% increase in payable gold sold, and a decrease in costs related to the temporary suspension of mining and exploration activities due to COVID-19 between periods, partially offset by less favourable working capital changes, an increase in exploration and corporate development expenses, general and administrative expenses and production costs between periods. Investing Activities Cash used in investing activities increased to $197.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $177.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $33.8 million increase in capital expenditures and a $16.0 million increase in payments for financial assets at amortized cost, partially offset by a decrease in restricted cash of $23.1 million between periods. The increase in capital expenditures between periods is primarily attributable to an increase in construction expenditures related to the Amaruq Underground project at the Meadowbank Complex and an increase in construction expenditures related to the Odyssey underground project at the Canadian Malartic mine, partially offset by a decrease in capital expenditures related to the underground shaft at the Kittila mine. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $5.4 million in equity securities and other investments compared with $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the Company received net proceeds of 15

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 $2.7 million from the sale of equity securities and other investments in the second quarter of 2021, compared with nil in the second quarter of 2020. The Company's equity securities and other investments consist primarily of investments in common shares and share purchase warrants of entities in the mining industry. Cash used in investing activities increased to $725.5 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with $355.9 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to $340.9 million of payments related to the acquisition of TMAC, including funds advanced to TMAC to partially fund the repayment of its long-term debt and to repurchase the Hope Bay 1.5% net smelter return royalty. In addition, capital expenditures increased by $46.9 million, partially offset by a $23.1 million decrease in restricted cash between periods. The increase in capital expenditures between periods is primarily attributable to an increase in construction expenditures related to the Amaruq Underground project at the Meadowbank Complex and an increase in construction expenditures related to the Odyssey underground project at the Canadian Malartic mine, partially offset by a decrease in capital expenditures related to the underground shaft at the Kittila mine. In the first six months of 2021, the Company purchased $10.8 million in equity securities and other investments compared with $24.9 million in the first six months of 2020. In the first six months of 2021, the Company received net proceeds of $4.2 million from the sale of equity securities and other investments compared with $8.8 million in the first six months of 2020. Financing Activities Cash used in financing activities decreased to $64.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $914.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $910.0 million decrease in net repayments to the Credit Facility and Senior Notes, partially offset by a $31.7 million decrease in proceeds from stock option plan exercises and a $26.0 million increase in dividends paid between periods. Cash used in financing activities was $164.3 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with cash provided by financing activities of $40.4 million in the first six months of 2020, primarily due to a $90.0 million decrease in net proceeds from Credit Facility drawdowns and Senior Notes issuance, a $61.4 million increase in dividends paid, and a $51.4 million decrease in proceeds from stock option plan exercises. The Company issued common shares for net proceeds of $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $42.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, attributable to employee stock option plan exercises, issuances under the incentive share purchase plan and the dividend reinvestment plan. Net proceeds from the issuance of common shares were $25.8 million in the first six months of 2021, compared to $74.0 million in the first six months of 2020, attributable to employee stock option plan exercises, issuances under the incentive share purchase plan and the dividend reinvestment plan. On April 29, 2021, Agnico Eagle declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share paid on June 15, 2021 to holders of record of the common shares of the Company as of June 1, 2021. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company paid dividends of $67.0 million, an increase of $26.0 million compared to $41.1 million paid in the second quarter of 2020. In the first six months of 2021, the Company paid dividends of $140.0 million, an increase of $61.4 million compared to $78.6 million paid in the first six months of 2020. Although the Company expects to continue paying dividends, future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be subject to factors such as income, financial condition and capital requirements. On December 14, 2018, the Company amended its $1,200.0 million Credit Facility to extend the maturity date from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2023. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company drew down and repaid $240.0 million on its Credit Facility. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company drew down and repaid $100.0 million on its Credit Facility. On June 29, 2016, the Company entered into a standby letter of credit facility with a financial institution providing for a C$100.0 million uncommitted letter of credit facility (the 'Third LC Facility'). Letters of 16

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 credit issued under the Third LC Facility may be used to support the reclamation obligations or non-financial or performance obligations of the Company or its subsidiaries. The obligations of the Company under the Third LC Facility are guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries. As at June 30, 2021, the aggregate undrawn face amount of letters of credit under the Third LC Facility was $67.8 million. On September 23, 2015, the Company entered into another standby letter of credit facility with a financial institution providing for a C$150.0 million uncommitted letter of credit facility (as amended, the 'Second LC Facility'). Effective April 23, 2020, the amount available under the Second LC Facility was increased to C$200.0 million. The Second LC Facility may be used by the Company to support the reclamation obligations of the Company, its subsidiaries or any entity in which the Company has a direct or indirect interest or the performance obligations (other than with respect to indebtedness for borrowed money) of the Company, its subsidiaries or any entity in which the Company has a direct or indirect interest that are not directly related to reclamation obligations. Payment and performance of the Company's obligations under the Second LC Facility are supported by an account performance security guarantee issued by Export Development Canada in favour of the lender. As at June 30, 2021, the aggregate undrawn face amount of letters of credit under the Second LC Facility was $105.7 million. On July 31, 2015, the Company amended its credit agreement with another financial institution relating to its uncommitted letter of credit facility (as amended, the 'First LC Facility'). Effective September 27, 2016, the amount available under the First LC Facility was increased to C$350.0 million. The obligations of the Company under the First LC Facility are guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries. The First LC Facility may be used to support the reclamation obligations or non-financial or performance obligations of the Company or its subsidiaries. As at June 30, 2021, the aggregate undrawn face amount of letters of credit under the First LC Facility was $229.4 million. The Company was in compliance with all covenants contained in the Credit Facility, First LC Facility, Second LC Facility, Third LC Facility and the $1,575.0 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes as at June 30, 2021. Risk Profile The Company is subject to significant risks, including fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and other risks due to the inherent nature of the business of exploration, development and mining of properties with precious metals. Changes in economic conditions and volatile financial markets may have a significant impact on Agnico Eagle's cost and availability of financing and overall liquidity. The volatility in gold, silver, zinc and copper prices directly affects Agnico Eagle's revenues, earnings and cash flow. Volatile energy, commodity and consumables prices and currency exchange rates impact production costs. The Company is subject to risks related to pandemics and other outbreaks of communicable diseases such as COVID-19, as well as the economic impacts that result therefrom. For a more comprehensive discussion of these and other risks, see 'Risk Factors' in the AIF filed on the CSA's SEDAR website and with the SEC as part of the Form 40-F. For the discussion of risks incremental to those disclosed in the AIF, see Forward-Looking Statements and Impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Business and Operations in this MD&A. Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Controls over Financial Reporting The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting ('ICFR') and disclosure controls and procedures ('DC&P'). ICFR is a framework designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Management has used theInternal Control - Integrated Framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (2013 framework) in order to assess the effectiveness of the Company's ICFR. DC&P form a broader framework designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the Company in its annual and interim filings and other reports filed under securities legislation 17

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time frame specified in securities legislation and includes controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the Company in its annual and interim filings and other reports submitted under securities legislation is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Together, the ICFR and DC&P frameworks provide internal control over financial reporting and disclosure. The Company maintains disclosure controls and procedures that are designed to provide reasonable assurance that information, which is required to be disclosed in the Company's annual and interim filings and other reports filed under securities legislation, is accumulated and communicated in a timely fashion. Due to their inherent limitations, the Company acknowledges that, no matter how well designed, ICFR and DC&P can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objectives and as such may not prevent or detect all misstatements. Further, the effectiveness of ICFR is subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with policies or procedures may change. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company asked all of its corporate office staff and many site administrative staff at regional, mine site and exploration offices to work from home. These offices were subsequently re-opened under new hygiene and physical distancing protocols; however, employees whose work does not require physical presence in the office may continue to work remotely. This change requires certain processes and controls that were previously done or documented manually to be completed and retained in electronic form. The Company continues to monitor whether remote work arrangements have adversely affected the Company's ability to maintain internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Despite the changes required by the current environment, there have been no significant changes in our internal controls during the six months ended June 30, 2021 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, internal control over financial reporting. Limitation on scope of design The Company acquired TMAC during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The financial information for this acquisition is included in this MD&A and in Note 5 to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The CSA's National Instrument 52-109 and the SEC staff provide an exemption whereby companies undergoing acquisitions can exclude the acquired business in the year of acquisition from the scope of testing and assessment of design and operational effectiveness of controls over financial reporting. Due to the complexity associated with assessing internal controls during integration efforts, the Company plans to utilize the scope exemption as it relates to this acquisition in its management report on internal controls over financial reporting for the year ending December 31, 2021. The tables below present summary financial information for the Hope Bay mine included in the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements: ​ ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ Revenues from mining operations ​ ​ $67,295 ​ Income before income and mining taxes ​ ​ $12,631 ​ 18

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 ​ ​ ​ As at

June 30, 2021 ​ Total current assets ​ ​ $106,647 ​ Total non-current assets ​ ​ $217,894 ​ Total current liabilities ​ ​ $17,634 ​ Total non-current liabilities(i) ​ ​ $47,425 ​ ​ Note: (i)

Excludes the deferred income tax asset presented with deferred income and mining tax liabilities in the condensed interim consolidated balance sheets. ​ Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures This MD&A presents certain financial performance measures, including adjusted net income, total cash costs per ounce of gold produced (on both a by-product and co-product basis), minesite costs per tonne, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced (on both a by-product and co-product basis) and operating margin, that are not recognized measures under IFRS. This data may not be comparable to data presented by other gold producers. Non-GAAP financial performance measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted Net Income Adjusted net income is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data presented by other gold producers. This measure is calculated by adjusting net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for non-recurring, unusual and other items. The Company believes that this generally accepted industry measure allows the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and is useful in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income is intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ (thousands of United States dollars) ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ Net income for the period ​ ​ ​ $ 189,561 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 105,301 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 325,709 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 83,736 ​ ​ Foreign currency translation loss (gain) ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,440 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,322 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (638) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7,168 ​ ​ Realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments ​ ​ ​ ​ (21,120) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (62,175) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (54) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (19,573) ​ ​ Gain on sale of non-strategic exploration properties ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (10,000) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Multi-year health care donation ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7,952 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Other(i) ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,355 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,075 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 6,434 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,992 ​ ​ Income and mining taxes adjustments(ii) ​ ​ ​ ​ (5,514) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5,228) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,242 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 18,997 ​ ​ Adjusted net income for the period(iii) ​ ​ ​ $ 167,722 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 44,295 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 330,645 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 100,320 ​ ​ Net income per share - basic ​ ​ ​ $ 0.78 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.44 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.34 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.35 ​ ​ Net income per share - diluted ​ ​ ​ $ 0.77 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.43 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.33 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.35 ​ ​ Adjusted net income per share - basic ​ ​ ​ $ 0.69 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.18 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.36 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.42 ​ ​ Adjusted net income per share - diluted ​ ​ ​ $ 0.69 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.18 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.35 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.41 ​ ​ ​ Notes: (i)

The Company includes certain adjustments in 'Other' to the extent that management believes that these items are not reflective of the underlying performance of the Company's core operating business. Examples of items historically included in 'Other' include changes in estimates of asset retirement obligations at closed sites and gains and losses on the disposal of assets. For the six months ​ 19

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 ended June 30, 2020, these costs also included temporary suspension costs of $3.9 million and interest on the Credit Facility of $1.4 million, as the Credit Facility was drawn down as a precautionary measure in the uncertain economic environment with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.​ (ii)

Income and mining taxes adjustments reflect items such as foreign currency translation recorded to the income and mining taxes expense, income and mining taxes impact on normalized items, recognition of previously unrecognized capital losses, the result of income and mining taxes audits, impact of tax law changes and reflective adjustments to prior period operating results. ​ (iii)

The Company did not adjust for the following items in its calculation of adjusted net income: ​ -

Stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $3.9 million (2020 - $3.2 million) and the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $12.7 million (2020 - $9.8 million). ​ -

Costs incurred in connection with the Company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $4.0 million (2020 - $22.1 million) and the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $8.1 million (2020 - $23.3 million). These costs represent primarily payroll costs of Nunavut-based employees who were not permitted to return to work to prevent or curtail community transmission of COVID-19. ​ -

Direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $1.3 million (2020 - $2.3 million) and the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $2.7 million (2020 - $2.3 million) which are primarily related to cleaning and disinfection services, screening and on-site testing for COVID-19 and community support. ​ Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced and Minesite Costs per Tonne The Company believes that total cash costs per ounce of gold produced and minesite costs per tonne are realistic indicators of operating performance and facilitate period over period comparisons. However, both of these non-GAAP generally accepted industry measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures, taken by themselves, are not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for by-product revenues, inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges and other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne (discussed below) as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management also performs sensitivity analysis in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates. Agnico Eagle's primary business is gold production and the focus of its current operations and future development is on maximizing returns from gold production, with other metal production being incidental to the gold production process. Accordingly, all metals other than gold are considered by-products. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on a by-product basis because (i) the majority of the Company's revenues are gold revenues, (ii) the Company mines ore, which contains gold, silver, zinc, copper 20

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and other metals, (iii) it is not possible to specifically assign all costs to revenues from the gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals the Company produces and (iv) it is a method used by management and the Board to monitor operations. Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnes of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced can be affected by fluctuations in by-product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne provide additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware that this per tonne measure of performance can be impacted by fluctuations in production levels and compensates for this inherent limitation by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS. 21

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 The following tables set out a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced (on both a by-product basis and co-product basis) and minesite costs per tonne to production costs, exclusive of amortization, as presented in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income in accordance with IFRS. Total Production Costs by Mine ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ (thousands of United States dollars) ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ $ 59,806 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 41,351 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 111,148 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 61,987 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,253 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,346 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 26,938 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21,138 ​ ​ LaRonde Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 74,059 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 50,697 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 138,086 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 83,125 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 25,261 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,262 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 47,774 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 36,220 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 96,022 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 28,483 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 183,361 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 117,849 ​ ​ Meliadine mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 54,995 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 61,331 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 114,759 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 115,586 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 17,594 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 41,669 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(i) ​ ​ ​ ​ 63,458 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 37,333 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 118,926 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 85,989 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 47,944 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 43,053 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 96,604 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 86,724 ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 39,345 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 18,221 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 71,343 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 54,102 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,009 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,595 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,426 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21,432 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 6,485 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 15,419 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22,624 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 35,469 ​ ​ Production costs per the condensed interim consolidated statements of income ​ ​ ​ $ 427,172 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 280,394 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 839,572 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 636,496 ​ ​ Reconciliation of Production Costs to Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) by Mine and Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne(iii) by Mine (thousands of United States dollars, except as noted) LaRonde mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 80,681 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 62,266 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 156,070 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 117,489 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 59,806 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 741 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 41,351 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 664 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 111,148 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 712 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 61,987 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 528 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,634) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (45) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5,311) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (85) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (143) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 18,545 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 157 ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 56,172 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 696 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 36,040 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 579 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 111,005 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 711 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 80,532 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 685 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (20,878) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (259) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (7,562) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (122) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (38,777) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (248) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (14,390) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (122) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 35,294 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 437 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 28,478 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 457 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 72,228 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 463 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 66,142 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 563 ​ ​ LaRonde mine

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 443 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 324 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 930 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 736 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 59,806 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 135 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 41,351 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 128 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 111,148 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 120 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 61,987 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 84 ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 72,508 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 164 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 55,219 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 170 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 138,911 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 149 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 81,050 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 110 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ (7,465) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (17) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (12,584) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (38) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (9,454) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (10) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,007 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22 ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 65,043 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 147 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 42,635 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 132 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 129,457 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 139 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 97,057 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 132 ​ ​ 22

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 LaRonde Zone 5 mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,842 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,051 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 34,531 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 26,515 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 14,253 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 846 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 9,346 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 776 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 26,938 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 780 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 21,138 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 797 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (484) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (28) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (458) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (38) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 380 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 13,769 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 818 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 8,888 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 738 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 27,318 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 791 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 21,142 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 797 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (63) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (4) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (53) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (152) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (4) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (86) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 13,706 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 814 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 8,835 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 733 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 27,166 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 787 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 21,056 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 794 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 278 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 185 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 555 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 430 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 14,253 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 51 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 9,346 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 51 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 26,938 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 49 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 21,138 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 49 ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 17,645 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 63 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 12,762 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 69 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 33,799 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 61 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 28,565 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 66 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ 259 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (712) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (4) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,902 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (52) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 17,904 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 64 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 12,050 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 65 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 35,701 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 64 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 28,513 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 66 ​ ​ LaRonde Complex

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 97,523 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 74,317 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 190,601 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 144,004 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 74,059 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 759 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 50,697 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 682 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 138,086 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 724 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 83,125 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 577 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (4,118) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (42) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5,769) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (77) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 237 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 18,549 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 129 ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 69,941 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 717 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 44,928 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 605 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 138,323 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 726 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 101,674 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 706 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (20,941) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (215) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (7,615) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (103) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (38,929) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (205) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (14,476) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (100) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 49,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 502 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 37,313 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 502 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 99,394 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 521 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 87,198 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 606 ​ ​ LaRonde Complex

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 721 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 509 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,485 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,166 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 74,059 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 103 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 50,697 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 100 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 138,086 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 93 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 83,125 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 71 ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 90,153 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 125 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 67,981 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 134 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 172,710 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 116 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 109,615 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 94 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ (7,206) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (10) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (13,296) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (27) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (7,552) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 15,955 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14 ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 82,947 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 115 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 54,685 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 107 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 165,158 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 111 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 125,570 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 108 ​ ​ 23

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Goldex mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 34,659 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 23,142 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 69,309 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 57,025 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 25,261 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 729 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 16,262 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 703 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 47,774 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 689 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 36,220 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 635 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,489) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (43) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 577 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 25 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,426) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (35) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (486) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (8) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 23,772 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 686 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 16,839 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 728 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 45,348 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 654 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 35,734 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 627 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (17) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (13) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (23) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (13) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 23,755 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 685 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 16,826 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 727 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 45,325 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 654 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 35,721 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 626 ​ ​ Goldex mine

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 723 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 533 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,450 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,190 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 25,261 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 35 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 16,262 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 31 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 47,774 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 33 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 36,220 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 30 ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 31,146 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 43 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 22,367 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 42 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 59,704 ​ ​ ​ C$41 ​ ​ ​ C$ 48,606 ​ ​ ​ C$41 ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ (39) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 603 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (66) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (329) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 31,107 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 43 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 22,970 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 43 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 59,638 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 41 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 48,277 ​ ​ ​ C$41 ​ Meadowbank Complex

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)(vi) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 85,551 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,417 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 165,516 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 65,758 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 96,022 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,122 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 28,483 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,735 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 183,361 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,108 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 117,849 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,792 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,184) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (37) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 8,645 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 527 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (246) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 701 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11 ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 92,838 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,085 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 37,128 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 2,262 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 183,115 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,106 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 118,550 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,803 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (701) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (8) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (29) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,193) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (7) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (330) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 92,137 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,077 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 37,099 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 2,260 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 181,922 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,099 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 118,220 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,798 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex

Per Tonne(iii)(vii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 879 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 312 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,803 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 891 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 96,022 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 109 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 28,483 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 91 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 183,361 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 102 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 117,849 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 132 ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 120,248 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 137 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 38,809 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 124 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 233,014 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 129 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 158,314 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 178 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ 880 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,843 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 19 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7,982 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (6,082) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (7) ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 121,128 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 138 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 44,652 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 143 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 240,996 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 134 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 152,232 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 171 ​ ​ 24

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Meliadine mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)(viii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 87,641 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 59,375 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 175,644 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 129,350 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 54,995 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 628 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 61,331 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,033 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 114,759 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 653 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 115,586 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 894 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (772) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (9) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,176 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 20 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5,063) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (28) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,963 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22 ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 54,223 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 619 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 62,507 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,053 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 109,696 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 625 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 118,549 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 916 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (225) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (90) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (445) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (202) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 53,998 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 616 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 62,417 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,051 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 109,251 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 622 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 118,347 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 915 ​ ​ Meliadine mine

Per Tonne(iii)(ix) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 324 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 337 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 662 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 644 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 54,995 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 170 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 61,331 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 182 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 114,759 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 173 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 115,586 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 179 ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 68,378 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 211 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 84,443 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 251 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 144,787 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 219 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 156,370 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 243 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,482 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,535) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 974 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 583 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 71,860 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 222 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 82,908 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 246 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 145,761 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 220 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 156,953 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 244 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 25,308 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 37,567 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 17,594 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 695 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 41,669 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,109 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,555 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 220 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (7,136) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (190) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 23,149 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 915 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 34,533 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 919 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 23,149 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 915 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 34,533 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 919 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ Hope Bay mine

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 95 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 134 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 17,594 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 185 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 41,669 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 311 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 21,468 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 225 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 51,945 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 387 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ 6,979 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 74 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (9,327) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (70) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 28,447 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 299 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 42,618 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 317 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ - ​ ​ 25

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Canadian Malartic mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(i)(ii)(x) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 92,106 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 54,134 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 181,656 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 115,923 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 63,458 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 689 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 37,333 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 690 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 118,926 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 655 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 85,989 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 742 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,071) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (12) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,146 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 95 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 745 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,639 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 31 ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 62,387 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 677 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 42,479 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 785 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 119,671 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 659 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 89,628 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 773 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,846) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (20) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,247) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (23) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,876) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (22) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,020) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (26) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 60,541 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 657 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 41,232 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 762 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 115,795 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 637 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 86,608 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 747 ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine

Per Tonne(i)(iii)(xi) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,820 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,228 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,451 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,549 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 63,458 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 23 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 37,333 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 17 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 118,926 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 22 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 85,989 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 19 ​ ​ Production costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 79,257 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 28 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 50,379 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 23 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 150,467 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 28 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 115,851 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 25 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,408) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,440 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 803 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,914 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (C$) ​ ​ ​ C$ 77,849 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 28 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 54,819 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 25 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 151,270 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 28 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 117,765 ​ ​ ​ ​ C$ 26 ​ ​ Kittila mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 53,263 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 60,623 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 113,979 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 109,920 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 47,944 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 900 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 43,053 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 710 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 96,604 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 848 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 86,724 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 789 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ 761 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 455 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 8 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 632 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,221) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (29) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 48,705 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 914 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 43,508 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 718 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 97,236 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 853 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 83,503 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 760 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (79) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (39) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (133) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (93) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 48,626 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 913 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 43,469 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 717 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 97,103 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 852 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 83,410 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 759 ​ ​ Kittila mine

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 483 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 500 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 977 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 920 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 47,944 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 99 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 43,053 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 86 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 96,604 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 99 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 86,724 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 94 ​ ​ Production costs (€) ​ ​ ​ € 39,861 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 83 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 38,993 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 78 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 80,929 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 83 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 78,658 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 85 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments (€)(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ 435 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 164 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 98 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,194) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3) ​ ​ Minesite operating costs (€) ​ ​ ​ € 40,296 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 83 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 39,157 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 78 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 81,027 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 83 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 75,464 ​ ​ ​ ​ € 82 ​ ​ 26

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Pinos Altos mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 32,614 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 13,880 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 61,789 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 47,190 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 39,345 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,206 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 18,221 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,313 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 71,343 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,155 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 54,102 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,146 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,267) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (100) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,116) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (153) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,280) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (21) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (5,022) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (106) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 36,078 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,106 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 16,105 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,160 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 70,063 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,134 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 49,080 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,040 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (8,403) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (257) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (4,137) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (298) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (17,941) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (290) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (12,216) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (259) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 27,675 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 849 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 11,968 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 862 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 52,122 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 844 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 36,864 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 781 ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 521 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 214 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,014 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 694 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 39,345 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 76 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 18,221 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 85 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 71,343 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 70 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 54,102 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 78 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,850) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (6) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,627) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (17) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (690) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (7,118) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (10) ​ ​ Minesite operating costs ​ ​ ​ $ 36,495 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 70 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 14,594 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 68 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 70,653 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 70 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 46,984 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 68 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,228 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,646 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7,480 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 27,830 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 2,009 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 622 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 9,595 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 995 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 4,426 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 592 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 21,432 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 770 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (45) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (14) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (74) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (8) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (381) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (51) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (217) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (8) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 1,964 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 608 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 9,521 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 987 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 4,045 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 541 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 21,215 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 762 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (863) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (267) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,830) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (293) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,126) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (284) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (6,830) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (245) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 1,101 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 341 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 6,691 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 694 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,919 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 257 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 14,385 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 517 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine

Per Tonne(iii)(xii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 126 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 338 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 2,009 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 9,595 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 76 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 4,426 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 21,432 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 63 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,009) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (277) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (4,426) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (638) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ Minesite operating costs ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 9,318 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 74 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 20,794 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 62 ​ ​ 27

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 La India mine

Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per ounce) ​ Gold production (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,712 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,879 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21,745 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 39,805 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 6,485 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,376 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 15,419 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 914 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 22,624 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,040 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 35,469 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 891 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ 67 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,006) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (60) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 429 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 20 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,879) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (72) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 6,552 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,390 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 14,413 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 854 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 23,053 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,060 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 32,590 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 819 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (190) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (40) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (348) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (21) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (752) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (34) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (680) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (17) ​ ​ Cash operating costs (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 6,362 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,350 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 14,065 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 833 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 22,301 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,026 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 31,910 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 802 ​ ​ La India mine

Per Tonne(iii) ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ ​ (thousands) ​ ​ ($ per tonne) ​ Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,745 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 776 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,387 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,310 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ $ 6,485 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 4 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 15,419 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 20 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 22,624 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 7 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 35,469 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 15 ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(v) ​ ​ ​ ​ (12) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1,147) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (2) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 230 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (3,385) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (1) ​ ​ Minesite operating costs ​ ​ ​ $ 6,473 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 4 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 14,272 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 18 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 22,854 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 7 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 32,084 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 14 ​ ​ ​ Notes: (i)

The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. ​ (ii)

The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See above for more information on the Company's use of total cash cost per ounce. ​ (iii)

Minesite costs per tonne is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See above for more information on the Company's use of minesite costs per tonne. ​ (iv)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Other adjustments include primarily the addition of smelting, refining and marketing charges to production costs. ​ (v)

This inventory and other adjustments reflect production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory and smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with production. ​ (vi)

The Meadowbank Complex's cost calculations per ounce of gold produced for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 348 ounces of payable gold production which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Amaruq Underground project has not yet been achieved. ​ (vii)

The Meadowbank Complex's cost calculations per tonne for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 1,913 tonnes of ore from the Amaruq Underground project which were processed during these periods, as commercial production at the Amaruq Underground project has not yet been achieved. ​ (viii)

The Meliadine mine's cost calculations per ounce of gold produced for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 9,053 and 17,176 ounces of payable gold production, respectively, which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit has not yet been achieved. ​ (ix)

The Meliadine mine's cost calculations per tonne for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 93,340 and 170,377 tonnes of ore from the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit, respectively, which were processed during these periods, as commercial production at the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit has not yet been achieved. ​ (x)

The Canadian Malartic mine's cost calculations per ounce of gold produced for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 exclude 2,651 and 5,625 ounces of payable gold production, respectively, which were produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Barnat deposit on September 30, 2020. ​ (xi)

The Canadian Malartic mine's cost calculations per tonne for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 exclude 126,279 and 261,343 tonnes of ore from the Barnat deposit, respectively, which were processed prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Barnat deposit on September 30, 2020. ​ (xii)

The Creston Mascota mine's cost calculations per tonne for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude approximately $2.0 million and $4.4 million of production costs incurred, respectively, during these periods following the ceasing of mining activities at the Bravo pit during the third quarter of 2020. ​ 28

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced The World Gold Council ('WGC') is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it has worked closely with its member companies to develop relevant non-GAAP measures. The Company follows the guidance on all-in sustaining costs released by the WGC in November 2018. Adoption of the all-in sustaining costs metric is voluntary and, notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. The Company believes that this measure provides helpful information about operating performance. However, this non-GAAP measure should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS as it is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. All-in sustaining costs per ounce is used to show the full cost of gold production from current operations. The Company calculates all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis as the aggregate of total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock option expense), lease payments related to sustaining assets and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis is used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. The Company's methodology for calculating all-in sustaining costs per ounce may differ from the methodology used by other gold producers that disclose all-in sustaining costs per ounce. The Company may change the methodology it uses to calculate all-in sustaining costs per ounce in the future. The following table sets out a reconciliation of production costs to all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). Reconciliation of Production Costs to All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ (United States dollars per ounce of gold produced, except where noted) ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ Production costs per the condensed interim consolidated statements of income (thousands of United States dollars) ​ ​ ​ $ 427,172 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 280,394 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 839,572 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 636,496 ​ ​ Adjusted gold production (ounces)(i)(ii)(iii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 516,605 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 328,413 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,025,286 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 736,805 ​ ​ Production costs per ounce of adjusted gold production ​ ​ ​ $ 827 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 854 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 819 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 864 ​ ​ Adjustments: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Inventory and other adjustments(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ (15) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (14) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 19 ​ ​ Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced (co-product basis)(v) ​ ​ ​ $ 812 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 875 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 805 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 883 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ (64) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (50) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (64) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (51) ​ ​ Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced (by-product basis)(v) ​ ​ ​ $ 748 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 825 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 741 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 832 ​ ​ Adjustments: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) ​ ​ ​ ​ 215 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 228 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 195 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 199 ​ ​ General and administrative expenses (including stock option expense) ​ ​ ​ ​ 61 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 78 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 74 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 76 ​ ​ Non-cash reclamation provision, sustaining leases and other ​ ​ ​ ​ 13 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11 ​ ​ All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced (by-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 1,037 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,142 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,022 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,118 ​ ​ By-product metal revenues ​ ​ ​ ​ 64 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 50 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 64 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 51 ​ ​ All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced (co-product basis) ​ ​ ​ $ 1,101 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,192 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,086 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,169 ​ ​ 29

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 ​ Notes: (i)

Adjusted gold production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 348 ounces of payable production of gold at the Meadowbank Complex which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Amaruq Underground project has not yet been achieved. ​ (ii)

Adjusted gold production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 9,053 and 17,176 ounces of payable production of gold at the Meliadine mine, respectively, which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit has not yet been achieved. ​ (iii)

Adjusted gold production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 exclude 2,651 and 5,625 ounces of payable production of gold at the Canadian Malartic mine, respectively, which were produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Barnat deposit on September 30, 2020. ​ (iv)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Other adjustments include primarily the addition of smelting, refining and marketing charges to production costs. ​ (v)

The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures - Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced and Minesite Costs per Tonne' for more information on the Company's use of total cash cost per ounce of gold produced. ​ 30

​

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Margin Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data presented by other gold producers. This measure is calculated by excluding the following from net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements: •

Income and mining taxes expense ​ •

Other expenses ​ •

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) ​ •

Gain on derivative financial instruments ​ •

Finance costs ​ •

General and administrative ​ •

Amortization of property, plant and mine development ​ •

Exploration and corporate development ​ The Company believes that operating margin is a useful measure that reflects the operating performance of its mines associated with the ongoing production and sale of gold and by-product metals. Management uses this measure internally to plan and forecast future operating results. This measure is intended to provide investors with additional information about the Company's underlying operating results and should be evaluated in conjunction with net income and other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following table sets out a reconciliation of net income to operating margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ (thousands of United States dollars) ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ Net income for the period ​ ​ ​ $ 189,561 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 105,301 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 325,709 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 83,736 ​ ​ Income and mining taxes expense ​ ​ ​ ​ 92,686 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,250 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 186,126 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 57,146 ​ ​ Other expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,744 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 23,735 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,235 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 28,275 ​ ​ Foreign currency translation loss (gain) ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,440 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,322 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (638) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7,168 ​ ​ Gain on derivative financial instruments ​ ​ ​ ​ (21,120) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (62,175) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (54) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (19,573) ​ ​ Finance costs ​ ​ ​ ​ 23,261 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 25,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 45,429 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 52,762 ​ ​ General and administrative ​ ​ ​ ​ 31,325 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 25,546 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 76,258 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 56,089 ​ ​ Amortization of property, plant, and mine development ​ ​ ​ ​ 175,309 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 129,465 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 356,424 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 282,974 ​ ​ Exploration and corporate development ​ ​ ​ ​ 39,942 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,337 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 68,651 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 43,980 ​ ​ Operating margin ​ ​ ​ $ 539,148 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 276,781 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,061,140 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 592,557 ​ ​ 31

​

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted) ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ Operating margin(i) by mine: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ $ 115,617 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 60,954 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 209,345 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 106,148 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 15,252 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11,007 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 27,850 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21,858 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 37,881 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22,840 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 76,620 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 58,000 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 55,762 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (12,422) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 105,712 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (8,609) ​ ​ Meliadine mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 97,778 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 49,207 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 198,739 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 106,433 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,396 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 25,626 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 109,579 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 45,502 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 213,327 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 102,548 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 51,438 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 59,089 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 110,141 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 100,999 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 31,905 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,585 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 58,331 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 42,642 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,171 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11,231 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,805 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 28,822 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,369 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,788 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22,644 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 33,716 ​ ​ Total operating margin(i) ​ ​ ​ ​ 539,148 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 276,781 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,061,140 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 592,557 ​ ​ Amortization of property, plant and mine development ​ ​ ​ ​ 175,309 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 129,465 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 356,424 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 282,974 ​ ​ Exploration, corporate and other ​ ​ ​ ​ 81,592 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 29,765 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 192,881 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 168,701 ​ ​ Income before income and mining taxes ​ ​ ​ ​ 282,247 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 117,551 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 511,835 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 140,882 ​ ​ Income and mining taxes expense ​ ​ ​ ​ 92,686 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,250 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 186,126 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 57,146 ​ ​ Net income for the period ​ ​ ​ $ 189,561 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 105,301 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 325,709 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 83,736 ​ ​ Net income per share - basic ​ ​ ​ $ 0.78 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.44 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.34 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.35 ​ ​ Net income per share - diluted ​ ​ ​ $ 0.77 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.43 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.33 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.35 ​ ​ Cash flows: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash provided by operating activities ​ ​ ​ $ 406,921 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 162,648 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 763,308 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 326,006 ​ ​ Cash used in investing activities ​ ​ ​ $ (197,613) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (177,738) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (725,481) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (355,904) ​ ​ Cash (used in) provided by financing activities ​ ​ ​ $ (64,161) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (914,418) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (164,295) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 40,412 ​ ​ Realized prices: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gold (per ounce) ​ ​ ​ $ 1,814 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,726 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,797 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,643 ​ ​ Silver (per ounce) ​ ​ ​ $ 27.01 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 17.11 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 26.55 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 16.22 ​ ​ Zinc (per tonne) ​ ​ ​ $ 2,843 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1,920 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 2,795 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 2,188 ​ ​ Copper (per tonne) ​ ​ ​ $ 10,902 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 5,074 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 9,945 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 5,257 ​ ​ 32

​

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted) ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ Payable production(iii): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gold (ounces): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 80,681 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 62,266 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 156,070 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 117,489 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,842 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,051 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 34,531 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 26,515 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 34,659 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 23,142 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 69,309 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 57,025 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 85,899 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,417 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 165,864 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 65,758 ​ ​ Meliadine mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 96,694 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 59,375 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 192,820 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 129,350 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 25,308 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 37,567 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 92,106 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 56,785 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 181,656 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 121,548 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 53,263 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 60,623 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 113,979 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 109,920 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 32,614 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 13,880 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 61,789 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 47,190 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,228 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,646 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7,480 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 27,830 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,712 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,879 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21,745 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 39,805 ​ ​ Total gold (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ 526,006 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 331,064 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,042,810 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 742,430 ​ ​ Silver (thousands of ounces): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 199 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 125 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 402 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 285 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 6 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 23 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 47 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22 ​ ​ Meliadine mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 8 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 6 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 15 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 69 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 82 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 151 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 179 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 6 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 307 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 212 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 680 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 729 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 32 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 150 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 68 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 429 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 7 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 17 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 23 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 37 ​ ​ Total silver (thousands of ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ 653 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 599 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,400 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,705 ​ ​ Zinc (tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,736 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 567 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,603 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,077 ​ ​ Copper (tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ 779 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 656 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,531 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,405 ​ ​ 33

​

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted) ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ Payable metal sold: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gold (ounces): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 86,844 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 56,283 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 162,129 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 94,556 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,168 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11,712 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 30,482 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 25,970 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 34,993 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22,628 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 69,351 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 57,368 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 83,915 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,112 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 160,196 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 67,693 ​ ​ Meliadine mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 94,163 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 64,130 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 192,512 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 135,109 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 17,731 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 37,952 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii)(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ 89,372 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 47,384 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 172,928 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 112,284 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 54,790 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 59,235 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 114,387 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 113,485 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 34,672 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16,661 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 62,285 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 51,658 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,356 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 10,484 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 8,234 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 26,892 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,739 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 17,385 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 24,573 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 40,882 ​ ​ Total gold (ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ 521,743 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 315,014 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,035,029 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 725,897 ​ ​ Silver (thousands of ounces): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 193 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 121 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 392 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 296 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 6 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 26 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 45 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 24 ​ ​ Meliadine mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 9 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 17 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 13 ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii)(iv) ​ ​ ​ ​ 68 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 59 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 135 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 170 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 331 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 258 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 692 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 818 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 41 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 164 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 91 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 427 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 7 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 26 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 36 ​ ​ Total silver (thousands of ounces) ​ ​ ​ ​ 682 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 629 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,410 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,795 ​ ​ Zinc (tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,875 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 175 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,535 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,833 ​ ​ Copper (tonnes) ​ ​ ​ ​ 778 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 628 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,532 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,382 ​ ​ 34

​

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted) ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ ​ ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 ​ Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced - co-product basis(v): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ $ 696 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 579 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 711 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 685 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 818 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 738 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 791 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 797 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 686 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 728 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 654 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 627 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex(vi) ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,085 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,262 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,106 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,803 ​ ​ Meliadine mine(vii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 619 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,053 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 625 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 916 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 915 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 919 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii)(viii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 677 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 785 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 659 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 773 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 914 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 718 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 853 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 760 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,106 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,160 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,134 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,040 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 608 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 987 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 541 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 762 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,390 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 854 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,060 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 819 ​ ​ Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ​ ​ ​ $ 812 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 875 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 805 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 883 ​ ​ Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced - by-product basis(v): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ $ 437 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 457 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 463 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 563 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 814 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 733 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 787 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 794 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 685 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 727 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 654 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 626 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex(vi) ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,077 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2,260 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,099 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,798 ​ ​ Meliadine mine(vii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 616 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,051 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 622 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 915 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 915 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 919 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii)(viii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 657 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 762 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 637 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 747 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 913 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 717 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 852 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 759 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 849 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 862 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 844 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 781 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 341 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 694 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 257 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 517 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,350 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 833 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1,026 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 802 ​ ​ Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ​ ​ ​ $ 748 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 825 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 741 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 832 ​ ​ ​ Notes: (i)

Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures - Operating Margin' for more information on the Company's use of operating margin. ​ (ii)

The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. ​ (iii)

Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period. Payable production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes 348 ounces of gold from the Amaruq Underground project at the Meadowbank Complex which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Amaruq Underground project has not yet been achieved. Payable production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes 9,053 and 17,176 ounces of gold from the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit at the Meliadine mine, respectively, which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit has not yet been achieved. Payable production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes 2,651 and 5,625 ounces of gold from the Canadian Malartic mine, respectively, which were produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Barnat deposit on September 30, 2020. ​ (iv)

The Canadian Malartic mine's payable metal sold excludes the 5.0% net smelter return royalty granted to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ​ 35

​

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted) (v)

The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures - Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced and Minesite Costs per Tonne' for more information on the Company's calculation and use of total cash cost per ounce of gold produced. ​ (vi)

The Meadowbank Complex's cost calculations per ounce of gold produced for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 348 ounces of payable gold production which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Amaruq Underground project has not yet been achieved. ​ (vii)

The Meliadine mine's cost calculations per ounce of gold produced for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude 9,053 and 17,176 ounces of payable gold production, respectively, which were produced during these periods, as commercial production at the Tiriganiaq open pit deposit has not yet been achieved. ​ (viii)

The Canadian Malartic mine's cost calculations per ounce of gold produced for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 exclude 2,651 and 5,625 ounces of payable gold production, respectively, which were produced prior to the achievement of commercial production at the Barnat deposit on September 30, 2020. ​ 36

​

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted) ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ September 30,

2019 ​ ​ December 31,

2019 ​ ​ March 31,

2020 ​ ​ June 30,

2020 ​ ​ September 30,

2020 ​ ​ December 31,

2020 ​ ​ March 31,

2021 ​ ​ June 30,

2021 ​ Operating margin(i): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Revenues from mining operations ​ ​ ​ $ 682,959 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 753,099 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 671,878 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 557,175 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 980,612 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 928,448 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 934,392 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 966,320 ​ ​ Production costs ​ ​ ​ ​ 316,346 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 374,969 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 356,102 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 280,394 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 412,803 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 374,853 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 412,400 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 427,172 ​ ​ Total operating margin(i) ​ ​ ​ ​ 366,613 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 378,130 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 315,776 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 276,781 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 567,809 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 553,595 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 521,992 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 539,148 ​ ​ Operating margin(i) by mine: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Northern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LaRonde mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 93,223 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 111,865 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 45,194 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 60,954 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 144,364 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 123,528 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 93,728 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 115,617 ​ ​ LaRonde Zone 5 mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,238 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,954 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 10,851 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11,007 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21,522 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 19,965 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,598 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 15,252 ​ ​ Goldex mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 33,197 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 31,200 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 35,160 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22,840 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 36,350 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 50,177 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 38,739 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 37,881 ​ ​ Meadowbank Complex ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,227 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,303 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 3,813 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (12,422) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 46,032 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 44,344 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 49,950 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 55,762 ​ ​ Meliadine mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 50,323 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 61,970 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 57,226 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 49,207 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 109,313 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 107,617 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 100,961 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 97,778 ​ ​ Hope Bay mine ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11,230 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,396 ​ ​ Canadian Malartic mine(ii) ​ ​ ​ ​ 70,263 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 73,015 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 57,046 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 45,502 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 76,673 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 104,009 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 103,748 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 109,579 ​ ​ Kittila mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 44,696 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 39,666 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 41,910 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 59,089 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 62,807 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 38,442 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 58,703 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 51,438 ​ ​ Southern Business ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pinos Altos mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 30,003 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 28,004 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 28,057 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,585 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 37,063 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 39,900 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 26,426 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 31,905 ​ ​ Creston Mascota mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,203 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,041 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 17,591 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 11,231 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 9,279 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,573 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7,634 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5,171 ​ ​ La India mine ​ ​ ​ ​ 11,240 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,112 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 18,928 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 14,788 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 24,406 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 21,040 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 18,275 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4,369 ​ ​ Total operating margin(i) ​ ​ ​ ​ 366,613 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 378,130 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 315,776 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 276,781 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 567,809 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 553,595 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 521,992 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 539,148 ​ ​ Impairment reversal ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (345,821) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ - ​ ​ Amortization of property, plant and mine development ​ ​ ​ ​ 143,293 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 150,319 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 153,509 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 129,465 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 173,173 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 174,954 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 181,115 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 175,309 ​ ​ Exploration, corporate and other ​ ​ ​ ​ 83,864 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 69,687 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 138,936 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 29,765 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 61,947 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 84,647 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 111,289 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 81,592 ​ ​ Income before income and mining taxes ​ ​ ​ ​ 139,456 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 503,945 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 23,331 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 117,551 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 332,689 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 293,994 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 229,588 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 282,247 ​ ​ Income and mining taxes expense ​ ​ ​ ​ 62,789 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 172,250 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 44,896 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 12,250 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 110,035 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 88,777 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 93,440 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 92,686 ​ ​ Net income (loss) for the period ​ ​ ​ $ 76,667 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 331,695 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (21,565) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 105,301 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 222,654 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 205,217 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 136,148 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 189,561 ​ ​ Net income (loss) per share - basic ​ ​ ​ $ 0.32 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.39 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (0.09) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.44 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.92 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.85 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.56 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.78 ​ ​ Net income (loss) per share - diluted ​ ​ ​ $ 0.32 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 1.38 ​ ​ ​ ​ $ (0.09) ​ ​ ​ ​ $ 0.43 ​ </