Agnico Eagle Mines : Adaptable. Sustainable. Accountable.2020 Sustainability Report Now Available

Agnico Eagle's 2020 Sustainability Report, entitled Adaptable. Sustainable. Accountable. reflects our determination to build an agile, sustainable, and accountable business even in unpredictable times.

Our report highlights Agnico Eagle's long-standing approach to improving our sustainability performance and the progress we have made on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Agnico Eagle recognizes the important role industry plays in addressing climate change. We are actively working to reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate climate change risks, while growing our operations.

CLIMATE ACTION: Agnico Eagle took a number of steps this past year to contribute to the global commitment to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions:

• We began developing our first Climate Action Plan Strategy, which we will launch in 2021.



• We completed a first estimate of our Scope 3 GHG emissions - which are indirect emissions within our value chain such as goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, and employee commuting.



• We began aligning our energy and climate change disclosures with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD); and we will continue to refine our understanding of climate-related financial risks and improve the transparency of our TCFD reporting and carbon disclosures.



• We committed to setting a target in 2021 of net-zero carbon by 2050. We will evaluate and develop pathways to achieving net zero - including more specific reduction targets and other key climate-related targets - in the coming years as we improve our performance on all climate-related matters.

While we are at the beginning of our climate action journey, Agnico Eagle will build upon these steps to reduce our carbon footprint, strengthen our resilience to climate-related risks, and contribute to global actions to combat climate change.

Our 2020 Sustainability Report also highlights our Company's ESG strategy and pillars to drive performance in 2021 and beyond including: key health and safety initiatives to eliminate workplace injuries; and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to help us achieve a level of diversity - from the mine face to the senior leadership team - that is reflective of our host communities.

Carol Plummer

Senior Vice-President Sustainability, People & Culture