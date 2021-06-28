Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agnico Eagle Mines : Adaptable. Sustainable. Accountable.2020 Sustainability Report Now Available

06/28/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agnico Eagle's 2020 Sustainability Report, entitled Adaptable. Sustainable. Accountable. reflects our determination to build an agile, sustainable, and accountable business even in unpredictable times.

Our report highlights Agnico Eagle's long-standing approach to improving our sustainability performance and the progress we have made on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Agnico Eagle recognizes the important role industry plays in addressing climate change. We are actively working to reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate climate change risks, while growing our operations.

CLIMATE ACTION: Agnico Eagle took a number of steps this past year to contribute to the global commitment to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions:

• We began developing our first Climate Action Plan Strategy, which we will launch in 2021.

• We completed a first estimate of our Scope 3 GHG emissions - which are indirect emissions within our value chain such as goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, and employee commuting.

• We began aligning our energy and climate change disclosures with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD); and we will continue to refine our understanding of climate-related financial risks and improve the transparency of our TCFD reporting and carbon disclosures.

• We committed to setting a target in 2021 of net-zero carbon by 2050. We will evaluate and develop pathways to achieving net zero - including more specific reduction targets and other key climate-related targets - in the coming years as we improve our performance on all climate-related matters.

While we are at the beginning of our climate action journey, Agnico Eagle will build upon these steps to reduce our carbon footprint, strengthen our resilience to climate-related risks, and contribute to global actions to combat climate change.

Our 2020 Sustainability Report also highlights our Company's ESG strategy and pillars to drive performance in 2021 and beyond including: key health and safety initiatives to eliminate workplace injuries; and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to help us achieve a level of diversity - from the mine face to the senior leadership team - that is reflective of our host communities.

To learn more about how Agnico Eagle adapts to changing circumstances, is sustainable, and remains accountable to our stakeholders, shareholders and society at large, I encourage you to click hereto read the online version of our 2020 Sustainability Report or herefor our comprehensive performance data tables.

I also invite you to follow Agnico Eagle's social media channels at the links below. Over the next five weeks we will be offering a guided walkthrough of Agnico Eagle's 2020 Sustainability Report highlights.

Carol Plummer
Senior Vice-President Sustainability, People & Culture

Disclaimer

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
09:24aGold Steady as Lower Bond Yields Offsets Higher Dollar
MT
09:21aAGNICO EAGLE MINES  : Adaptable. Sustainable. Accountable.2020 Sustainability Re..
PU
06/25EMX Royalty Corporation Closes Asset Purchase Transaction of the Oijarvi and ..
NE
06/25UPDATE : Gold Rises Despite a Steady Dollar and Rising Bond Yields as Fresh Data..
MT
06/25August Gold Contract Ends Up US$1.10; Settles at US$1,777.80 per Ounce
MT
06/25UPDATE : Gold Line Up 3.5% as Closes US$10 Million Acquisition of Oijarvi, Solvi..
MT
06/25Gold Rises on Weaker Dollar Ahead of Fresh U.S. Inflation Data
MT
06/25Gold Line Closes US$10 Million Acquisition of Oijarvi, Solvik Gold Projects f..
MT
06/24UPDATE : Gold Edges Down as the Dollar Reverses Early Losses on Mixed Economic R..
MT
06/24August Gold Contract Ends Down US$6.70; Settles at US$1,776.70 per Ounce
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 924 M - -
Net income 2021 649 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 15 147 M 15 147 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 210
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 62,32 $
Average target price 75,08 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Boyd Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ammar Al-Joundi President
David Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
James D. Nasso Chairman
Lino Cafazzo Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-11.62%15 147
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.66%50 311
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.38%37 182
POLYUS-6.06%26 747
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.88%19 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.40%16 203