Australia suffers flash floods in southeast, Melbourne suburb evacuated

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Thousands of people across
Australia's southeast were asked to evacuate their homes on
Friday, including some in a western suburb of Melbourne, after
two days of incessant rains triggered flash flooding and
fast-moving waters burst river banks.
Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and
the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania were
pounded by an intense weather system with some taking more than
a month's worth of rain since late Wednesday, officials said.
"Our river systems... are reaching major flood levels at
various times over today, through the weekend and through next
week," Victoria emergency services chief operations officer Tim
Wiebusch told reporters.
Many rivers in Victoria, including the Maribyrnong in
Melbourne's west and the Goulburn further north, reached major
flood levels, prompting the night-time evacuation of residents.
The Goulburn River at Seymour, about 100 km (62 miles) north
of Melbourne, has peaked above the record 7.64 metres (25 ft)
reached in May 1974, data showed. More than 200 flood rescues
were conducted by emergency crews.
Upstream in Shepparton, rising flood waters are expected to
surpass the 1974 peak by Tuesday and threaten over 4,000
properties.
"In terms of property damage, road, public infrastructure
and the sheer volume of water, this is going to set new
records," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said at a news
conference.
Andrews said a decision would be made on Saturday about
reopening the state's purpose-built COVID-19 quarantine
facility, closed last week after Australia scrapped isolation
rules, to shelter flood-impacted residents.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the federal government
stood ready to provide assistance to the flood-stricken states.
"There are already ADF (Australian Defence Force)
personnel on the ground in Victoria ... this is a difficult
time, my heart goes out to those communities affected at this
time," local media quoted him as saying.
FAST-RISING RIVERS
Footage on social media showed people wading through
knee-deep water with their pets and some being rescued in boats,
while local media reported about 200 stud horses were at risk of
being washed away in the rural Victorian town of Mangalore.
"Everyone is in a state of 'how is this actually
happening?'" Maribyrnong suburb resident Matt Iozzi, who had to
evacuate in the early hours of Friday morning, told the
Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"I spoke to a few neighbours, everyone was on their way out
or planning to leave in the next 30 minutes after seeing how
fast the water was rising."
About 1,000 residents of Wedderburn, a small town 200 km
(125 miles) north of Melbourne, were ordered to evacuate
urgently due to the potential breach of a nearby dam.
Agnico Eagle's Fosterville gold mine, Victoria's
largest, paused all non-essential operations, the company said.
A spokesperson told Reuters that the resumption of full
operations could take several days.
In Tasmania, the flooding crisis intensified with fresh
evacuation orders on Friday, while hundreds of residents in
southern New South Wales spent the night in evacuation centres.
Rains had eased by Friday afternoon but the weather bureau
has warned of another potential wild weather system next week.
Devastating floods have repeatedly struck Australia's east
coast since early last year because of a multi-year La Nina
weather phenomenon, which brings more rain.
(Reporting by Renju Jose and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Lincoln
Feast & Simon Cameron-Moore)