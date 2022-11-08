Advanced search
    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
43.08 USD   -0.76%
07:33aYamana Entering Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico and Pan American and Announcing Change of Recommendation
MT
07:31aYamana enters into arrangement agreement with pan american and agnico eagle regarding their binding offer and recommends against the gold fields transaction
AQ
07:29aYamana Brief: Entering Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico and Pan American and Announcing Change of Recommendation
MT
Yamana Gold agrees to be bought by Agnico-Pan American

11/08/2022 | 07:28am EST
(Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and Pan American Silver Corp, valuing the Canadian miner at about $4.8 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED -0.76% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-18.93%
GOLD -0.21% 1670.67 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 0.00% 20.28 Delayed Quote.-35.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.21% 978.1793 Real-time Quote.-8.31%
SILVER -0.38% 20.6932 Delayed Quote.-11.95%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 0.00% 6.58 Delayed Quote.23.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 792 M - -
Net income 2022 727 M - -
Net Debt 2022 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 19 596 M 19 596 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 810
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Ammar Al-Joundi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sean Boyd Executive Chairman
Jean Robitaille Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, EVP
Lino Cafazzo Vice President-Information Technology
