Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
News
Summary
AEM
CA0084741085
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
(AEM)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
43.08
USD
-0.76%
07:33a
Yamana Entering Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico and Pan American and Announcing Change of Recommendation
MT
07:31a
Yamana enters into arrangement agreement with pan american and agnico eagle regarding their binding offer and recommends against the gold fields transaction
AQ
07:29a
Yamana Brief: Entering Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico and Pan American and Announcing Change of Recommendation
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Yamana Gold agrees to be bought by Agnico-Pan American
11/08/2022 | 07:28am EST
(Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and Pan American Silver Corp, valuing the Canadian miner at about $4.8 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
-0.76%
43.08
-18.93%
GOLD
-0.21%
1670.67
-8.56%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.
0.00%
20.28
-35.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
-0.21%
978.1793
-8.31%
SILVER
-0.38%
20.6932
-11.95%
YAMANA GOLD INC.
0.00%
6.58
23.68%
All news about AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
07:33a
Yamana Entering Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico and Pan American and Announcing ..
MT
07:31a
Yamana enters into arrangement agreement with pan american and agnico eagle regarding t..
AQ
07:29a
Yamana Brief: Entering Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico and Pan Ameri..
MT
07:28a
Yamana Gold agrees to be bought by Agnico-Pan American
RE
11/07
Gold Fields to Maintain Yamana Gold Acquisition Terms Despite Rival Offer
MT
11/07
Gold Fields stands by offer to buy Yamana Gold despite rival takeover bid
AQ
11/07
Gold Fields Affirms Takeover Offer for Yamana Gold Amid Competing Offer
MT
11/07
Update on RBC Capital Markets Says Pan American's Deal For Yamana 'Accretive On All Met..
MT
11/07
Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver Deliver Definitive Binding Offer to Acquire ..
AQ
11/07
Gold Fields Responds To The Joint Offer For Yamana Gold Made By Pan American Silver And..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
10/27
Agnico Eagle Mines Outperform Rating Maintained at Credit Suisse After Q3 Results; Pric..
MT
10/17
Barclays Lifts Price Target on Agnico Eagle Mines to $63 From $62, Reiterates Overweigh..
MT
10/06
Agnico Eagle Mines Kept at Outperform by National Bank after Detour Lake Presentation; ..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
5 792 M
-
-
Net income 2022
727 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
611 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
27,2x
Yield 2022
3,63%
Capitalization
19 596 M
19 596 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,49x
EV / Sales 2023
3,39x
Nbr of Employees
6 810
Free-Float
99,7%
More Financials
Chart AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Technical analysis trends AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
43,08 $
Average target price
61,88 $
Spread / Average Target
43,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ammar Al-Joundi
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Smith
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sean Boyd
Executive Chairman
Jean Robitaille
Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, EVP
Lino Cafazzo
Vice President-Information Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
-18.93%
19 596
NEWMONT CORPORATION
-33.38%
32 797
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
-18.34%
25 648
POLYUS
-35.94%
18 399
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
-14.92%
15 473
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
-25.82%
10 448
More Results
