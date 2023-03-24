Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
70.96 CAD   +1.18%
03/24Agnico eagle files technical report for the laronde complex
PR
03/24Agnico eagle files technical report for the laronde complex
AQ
03/24Pan American Silver Brief: Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission Approves Pan American Silver's Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGNICO EAGLE FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE LARONDE COMPLEX

03/24/2023 | 10:22pm EDT
Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed an updated Technical Report for the LaRonde Complex in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.agnicoeagle.com).

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico.  It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices.  The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-files-technical-report-for-the-laronde-complex-301781416.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
More recommendations
