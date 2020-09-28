Log in
Agnico Eagle Mines : Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

09/28/2020

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after normal trading hours.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com.

Via Telephone:
For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or toll-free 1-888-231-8191.  To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay archive:
Please dial 1-416-849-0833 or toll-free 1-855-859-2056, access code 3373237.  The conference call replay will expire on November 29, 2020.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957.  Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden.  Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales.  Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

