2020 Q3 Developer Onwards: Build the Future Now

10/21/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Agora Superstars are a group of elite, passionate, and visionary developers who are willing to lead and inspire the developer community. In this issue, we want to feature Meherdeep Thakur, one of the Agora Superstars. He has broad back-end and front-end technical experience, especially in Flutter development and machine learning (ML) research. His passion for Real-Time Engagement (RTE) technology has inspired many others in the community.

'Hi, I am Meherdeep Thakur, a junior at Vellore Institute of Technology. I am a full stack developer with an immense love for ML/AI and App Development. I believe in using tech for good and gearing it towards social impact.

A fun fact about me: I am a huge soccer fan and no day passes by when I don't watch or reminisce about the games.'

Check out Meherdeep's recent community post:

Add Video Calling to Your Flutter App Using Agora

Check out Meherdeep's recent development project:

Lyricist (Won the Audience's Favorite Award of the RTE2020 Hackathon)

If you want to become one of the few leaders in the RTE developer community, please reach out to community@agora.io for more information.

Disclaimer

Agora Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 17:44:04 UTC

