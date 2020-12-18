Agora : Building Scalable UI for Android using Agora

So, the first thing we do is create an RtcEngine object by giving it our App ID (which we discussed above and an event handler (which we will discuss soon). We do some basic configuration such as enabling the video and setting parameters like resolution, FPS, bitrate, and orientation. We set up our local video and then join the channel. And we enable dual-stream.

Dual-stream is an Agora feature that allows a client to publish two streams at the same time. One stream is for a higher resolution and bitrate, and the other stream is for a lower resolution and bitrate. With this dual-stream setup, when a remote client subscribes to your stream, they can switch to a lower stream based on their bandwidth requirements.

Now let's set up the remote videos.