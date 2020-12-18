Log in
AGORA, INC.

(API)
12/18 10:35:18 pm
45.0650 USD   -2.20%
Agora : Building Scalable UI for Android using Agora

12/18/2020 | 10:37pm GMT
So, the first thing we do is create an RtcEngine object by giving it our App ID (which we discussed above and an event handler (which we will discuss soon). We do some basic configuration such as enabling the video and setting parameters like resolution, FPS, bitrate, and orientation. We set up our local video and then join the channel. And we enable dual-stream.

Dual-stream is an Agora feature that allows a client to publish two streams at the same time. One stream is for a higher resolution and bitrate, and the other stream is for a lower resolution and bitrate. With this dual-stream setup, when a remote client subscribes to your stream, they can switch to a lower stream based on their bandwidth requirements.

Now let's set up the remote videos.

Disclaimer

Agora Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:36:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 131 M - 97,2 M
Net income 2020 0,71 M - 0,52 M
Net cash 2020 582 M - 431 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 353x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 693 M 4 693 M 3 475 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales 2021 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,67 $
Last Close Price 46,08 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reggie Yativ Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Scientist
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA, INC.0.00%4 693
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.05%1 658 924
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.490.27%114 866
SEA LIMITED392.42%100 846
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC106.12%61 815
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.56%50 897
