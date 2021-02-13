Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agora, Inc.    API

AGORA, INC.

(API)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agora : Clubhouse says reviewing data protection practices after report points to flaws

02/13/2021 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. audio app Clubhouse said it is reviewing its data protection practices, after a report by the Stanford Internet Observatory said it contained security flaws that left users' data vulnerable to access by the Chinese government.

The app said in a response to the study, published by the research group at Stanford University, that while it had opted not to make the app available in China, some people had found a workaround to download the app which meant the conversations they were a part of could be transmitted via Chinese servers.

"With the help of researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, we have identified a few areas where we can further strengthen our data protection," the company said in a statement published https://cyber.fsi.stanford.edu/io/news/clubhouse-china by the research group on Friday.

"Over the next 72 hours, we are rolling out changes to add additional encryption and blocks to prevent Clubhouse clients from ever transmitting pings to Chinese servers. We also plan to engage an external data security firm to review and validate these changes."

Clubhouse did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for further comment on Saturday.

Launched in early 2020, the app saw global user numbers soar earlier this month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev held a surprise discussion on the platform.

Masses of new users joined from mainland China, taking part in discussions on topics that included sensitive issues such as Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong's National Security Law. But their access to the app was blocked last week, triggering frustration and fears of government surveillance.

The Stanford Internet Observatory said that it had confirmed that Chinese tech firm Agora Inc supplied back-end infrastructure to Clubhouse, and that Agora would likely have access to users' raw audio, potentially providing access to the Chinese government.

It also said it observed room metadata relayed to servers it believed were hosted in China and audio to servers managed by Chinese entities. It added, however, that it believed the Chinese government would not be able to access the data if the audio was stored in the United States.

Agora did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment while the Cyberspace Administration of China, which regulates the country's internet, did not respond to calls for comment made during China's Lunar New Year holiday.

"SIO chose to disclose these security issues because they are both relatively easy to uncover and because they pose immediate security risks to Clubhouse's millions of users, particularly those in China," the report said.

Data analytics firm Sensor Tower said the app, which is only available on Apple's iPhone, had about 3.6 million users worldwide as of Feb.2, with 1.1 million registered in the prior six days.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGORA, INC. 8.46% 106.14 Delayed Quote.168.30%
TESLA, INC. 0.55% 816.12 Delayed Quote.15.65%
All news about AGORA, INC.
02/12AGORA : Clubhouse says reviewing data protection practices after report points t..
RE
02/12SPECTRUM LABS : Establishing a New Frontier for Drama-Free Online Communities
PU
02/08Agora, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results o..
GL
02/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lead Monday Recovery from Prior Week's Retreat
MT
02/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday
MT
02/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
01/31AGORA : Raises $250 Million through Private Placement of Shares
MT
01/31Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
GL
01/28GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
AQ
01/27AGORA : to Acquire Easemob for Undisclosed Sum
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 132 M - -
Net income 2020 0,53 M - -
Net cash 2020 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4 154x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 810 M 10 810 M -
EV / Sales 2020 77,7x
EV / Sales 2021 60,7x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 49,44 $
Last Close Price 106,14 $
Spread / Highest target -43,5%
Spread / Average Target -53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Scientist
Reggie Yativ Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA, INC.168.30%10 810
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.92%1 847 767
SEA LIMITED38.72%141 355
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.40%126 420
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC8.17%63 258
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.51%60 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ