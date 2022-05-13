Agora, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the close of U.S. markets on May 23, 2022. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:



Event title: Agora, Inc. 1Q 2022 Financial Results

Conference ID: 3177973

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3177973

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided above. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion (dial-in number: US 18554525696, International +61 2 81990299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit Agora’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on May 23, 2022 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora

Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

Investor Contact:

Fionna Chen

investor@agora.io