Agora, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

11/01/2020 | 11:30pm EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and global leader in real-time engagement APIs, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on November 16, 2020. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 3Q 2020 Financial Results

Conference ID: 3351435

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3351435

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided above. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion (dial-in number: US 18554525696, International +61 2 81990299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit Agora’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on November 16, 2020 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora

Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

Investor Contact:
Fionna Chen
investor@agora.io

Media Contact:
Suzanne Nguyen
press@agora.io

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 127 M - -
Net income 2020 4,10 M - -
Net cash 2020 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 585x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 921 M 3 921 M -
EV / Sales 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,33 $
Last Close Price 38,50 $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reggie Yativ Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Scientist
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA, INC.0.00%3 921
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.39%1 530 774
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.577.41%131 092
SEA LIMITED292.09%76 916
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.23%47 752
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.00%44 522
