Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Agora, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    API   US00851L1035

AGORA, INC.

(API)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agora : Powers Smule's Sing Live to Bring Holiday Cheer with No-Lag Live Caroling

12/09/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Families can create new traditions and spread holiday cheer from afar.

SANTA CLARA, CA - (December 7, 2021) - Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has partnered with Smule, a popular social singing app that lets users enjoy millions of karaoke songs, to enable users to sing carols in real-time this season and spread holiday cheer with the improved Sing Live feature. With Smule's Sing Live feature, powered by Agora, carolers can join their friends and family in holiday duets, regardless of their location anywhere in the world, connecting without any lags or delays. All Smule users can join audio-only Sing Live sessions for free and Smule VIP subscribers can host video Sing Live sessions with family and friends in Smule Groups.

"Agora is a leader in real-time exchanges and as we are focused on delivering the most seamless collaborative singing experience to our users with our Sing Live feature, they were the right partner for us to deliver on this vision," said Parker Ranney, SVP of platform engineering and technology operations at Smule. "The holidays are a tough time to be apart and we hope with our updated Sing Live feature, we can touch more lives virtually and remind everyone to spread holiday cheer."

Using Agora's interactive live streaming software development kits (SDKs), Smule was able to utilize live interactive streaming at a very large scale with excellent synchronization between users. With Agora's efficiency, scalability and ease of use, Smule is enabling deeper connections across the world and driving additional revenue opportunities.

"Smule's Sing Live feature, powered by Agora, will enable family members and friends to connect on a new level with live-streamed carols," said Tony Zhao, CEO and founder of Agora. "Real-time engagement is so crucial during this time when family and friends can't be physically together and we're excited to have the opportunity to help them create new traditions this season."

In addition to live caroling, Smule will be launching more ways for users to celebrate the holidays. Smule users can record duets of classic holiday songs alongside legends like Elvis, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Sarah McLachlan, and more, to send as festive greetings to friends and family instead of traditional cards. Smule will also offer new holiday-themed AR styles and lenses to be used in video performances.

For more information, please visit https://www.agora.io/en/.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

About Smule

Smule, Inc. is a global leader in interactive music creation with a mission to connect the world through music. Every day, millions of people use Smule's products, including social singing app Smule, AutoRap and Magic Piano to create original performances, collaborate with friends and join a global community of music lovers. For more information, visit smule.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Agora Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 20:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGORA, INC.
03:02pAGORA : Powers Smule's Sing Live to Bring Holiday Cheer with No-Lag Live Caroling
PU
12/08AGORA : Connecting to Agora with Tokens on Web — React
PU
12/07Agora Powers Smule's Sing Live to Bring Holiday Cheer with No-Lag Live Caroling
GL
12/07Agora Announces Smule as New Customer to Live Stream Holiday Carols
GL
12/07Agora Announces Smule as New Customer to Live Stream Holiday Carols
GL
12/07Agora Announces Smule as New Customer to Live Stream Holiday Carols
CI
12/06AGORA : Video for WordPress v3.0
PU
12/03AGORA : How to Play Audio Using the Agora SDK in Android
PU
12/01AGORA : AWE 2021 Recap
PU
11/25German car goals not tough enough to protect climate, NGOs say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGORA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 165 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 181 M 2 181 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,82 $
Average target price 29,13 $
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Scientist
Qin Liu Independent Director
Lye Koh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGORA, INC.-52.43%2 181
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.60%2 514 948
SEA LIMITED32.13%145 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.65%97 919
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE60.94%79 726
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%72 227