  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Agora, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    API   US00851L1035

AGORA, INC.

(API)
Agora : Building an Android Video Chat App with In-Call Statistics

06/23/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
When painting, a person needs to be very careful about the brush they choose, the type of canvas, and the paints. A painter only gets this through experience and by trying various methods. Similarly, when building a video calling or video streaming application, you have to consider tons of metrics in order to deliver the best user experience.

In this tutorial, we will look at how we can check the in-call statistics during the Agora video call. We'll look at how to access and display these statistics for local video, remote video, and other important call aspects, like bandwidth and CPU usage. If you are new to the Agora Android SDK, you can have a look at this quickstart guide to understand how video calling works.

Prerequisites Project Overview

In this project, we will be going over four major statistics callbacks:

  • onRtcStats
  • onNetworkQuality
  • onLocalVideoStats
  • onRemoteVideoStats

All these callbacks are automatically triggered at an interval of 2 seconds so that you have an accurate recording of your data. All these callbacks can be found here.

Using In-Call Stats

We can access the in-call statistics by listening for the onRtcStats, onNetworkQuality, onLocalVideoStats, and onRemoteVideoStats events. These event listeners are part of the Agora IRtcEventEngineHandler class.

Displaying the Stats

Here, we will be using a TextView to display these stats on the front end. For this, we have created an updateTextView function that displays the stats as returned from the above-used callbacks.

Now that we have got all the logic in place, let's go over each call statistic method and display the relevant stats.

onRtcStats

onRtcStats is used to report the statistics of RtcEngine. As soon as the object of RtcEngine is initialized, this callback is triggered. This callback returns a class of type RtcStats, which contains parameters like total duration, users, last-mile delay, CPU usage, memory usage, etc. You can find all the methods here.

To display these parameters you can call theupdateTextView function inside the onRtcStats callback like this:

onNetworkQuality

The onNetworkQuality callback returns the UID, the uplink transmission quality of the user, and the downlink network quality rating of the user. The callback will look something like this:

onLocalVideoStats

onLocalVideoStats is used to display all the statistics of a local user video. It returns a class of type LocalVideoStats that includes various parameters like sent bitrate, target bitrate, codec type, capture frame rate, etc. You can have a look at other methods here.

onRemoteVideoStats

onRemoteVideoStats is used to display all the statistics of a remote user's video. This callback is executed individually for every user. It returns a class of type RemoteVideoStats that includes various parameters like the UID, delay, width, height, received bitrate, frozen time, etc. You can have a look at other methods here.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You are ready to make your video calling application and perfect it by understanding the in-call statistics from the Agora Android SDK.

You can get the complete code for this application here.

Other Resources

For more information about Agora applications, take a look at the Agora Video Call Quickstart Guide and Agora API Reference.

And take a look at the complete documentation for the functions discussed above and many more here.

I also invite you to join the Agora Developer Slack community.

Want to build Real-Time Engagement apps?

Get started with 10,000 free minutes today!

If you have questions, please call us at 408-879-5885. We'd be happy to help you add voice or video chat, streaming and messaging into your apps.

Disclaimer

Agora Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 21:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -164x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 329 M 4 329 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,36 $
Average target price 63,92 $
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bin Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Scientist
Regev Yativ Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA, INC.-5.56%4 329
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.08%1 999 708
SEA LIMITED41.11%147 298
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.07%110 389
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.58%67 307
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE20.67%62 477