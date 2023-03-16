Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Agora, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    API   US00851L1035

AGORA, INC.

(API)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
3.140 USD   +0.32%
09:01aAgora's Real-Time Engagement Platform Sees Rapid Growth with 400 New Customers in 2022
GL
03/01Nomura Adjusts Agora Price Target to $4.10 From $3.80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/28Agora's Q4 Net Loss Widens as Revenue Declines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agora's Real-Time Engagement Platform Sees Rapid Growth with 400 New Customers in 2022

03/16/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last year’s growth showcases greater demand for real-time, interactive, live video and audio

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has announced impressive growth in the number of active customers in 2022. The company's customer base increased by nearly 15%, adding 400 new customers to total 3,000 for the year. The surge in customer interest highlights the growing demand for interactive, two-way digital video and audio experiences.

“We look forward to empowering more RTE start-ups in the region across the metaverse, social radio, education and entertainment industries, and supporting their ability to leverage new and exciting technologies that connect people in a more natural and meaningful way,” said Tony Zhao, CEO & co-founder of Agora.

In an era where people crave more engaging and interactive experiences, interactive real-time video and audio functionality are becoming essential in apps. Agora’s platform enables developers to effortlessly embed powerful real-time engagement experiences -- video and audio -- into their apps and services. Globally, Agora helps the world’s leading developers power 60 billion minutes of video and audio engagements each month.

Examples of RTE in action include:

  • Gaming: Players can engage in real-time chat with teammates and opponents, see each other's facial expressions and reactions, and even share gameplay screens for coaching and collaboration.
  • Education: Students can see and speak with classmates in a more natural, interactive way, allowing for greater engagement and collaboration during remote learning.
  • Social networking: Users in social apps can now have interactive real-time video and audio experiences, connecting in a multi-dimensional manner, creating immersive social experiences in the metaverse.
  • Livestream shopping: Viewers can watch product demonstrations and ask questions in real-time, creating a more engaging and interactive shopping experience.

“We continue to see new opportunities in the global RTE market,” said Zhao. “We are focused on delivering the world's best-performing RTE product and services with unrivaled real-time video and voice experience for end-users and best-in-class ease of use for developers.”

With this impressive growth in active customers, Agora is poised to continue leading the way in the real-time engagement market. As people increasingly demand more interactive and immersive experiences, Agora's RTE technology will become increasingly valuable in enabling developers to deliver these experiences with ease.

For more information about Agora, please visit: https://www.agora.io

About Agora
Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

PR Contact:
Matt Herman
agora@crenshawcomm.com
205-549-1148


All news about AGORA, INC.
09:01aAgora's Real-Time Engagement Platform Sees Rapid Growth with 400 New Customers in 2022
GL
03/01Nomura Adjusts Agora Price Target to $4.10 From $3.80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/28Agora's Q4 Net Loss Widens as Revenue Declines
MT
02/28Agora, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan Extended till February 28, 2024.
CI
02/27Transcript : Agora, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/27Earnings Flash (API) AGORA Posts Q4 Revenue $40.1M, vs. Street Est of $40.6M
MT
02/27Agora, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
02/27Agora, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2023
CI
02/27Agora, Inc. Reports Impairment of Goodwill Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
02/27Agora, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGORA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 M - -
Net income 2022 -96,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 364 M 364 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 5,40 $
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Technology Officer
Yaniv Elmadawi Vice President-Solutions & Technology Services
Charles Hedden Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGORA, INC.-19.69%364
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.68%1 975 883
SYNOPSYS INC.14.89%55 867
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.33%55 390
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.12%50 648
SEA LIMITED44.59%42 260