AGORA, INC.

(API)
From Concept to Mobile Reality: Pokerface Gets a Live Video Chat Upgrade

12/19/2020 | 05:37pm EST
Being social is human nature. People constantly look for deeper connections and often seek real-time engagement through their favorite games with both friends and strangers alike. Video and voice chat are increasingly in demand because they provide much of the same richness that in-person interactions do.

Idan Shrinki, Comunix COO, points out, 'A lively Pokerface game allows users to fill a natural need, find commonality, feel happier and bond. People need that connection, especially when situations are uncertain.'

That connection is what differentiates current mobile gaming from the early days. One-dimensional, single-player games like Tetris or Snake, are almost a thing of the past. People now flock to video games that deliver a fully immersive experience.

'A high-quality, real-time video solution greatly enhances the interactivity of players. From casual games to eSports, the gaming industry is transforming. We want to be ahead of the curve,' explains Ben Shimon, Comunix CEO.

Rami Amar, Comunix CTO, continues, 'A clean user interface, the emotional connection of seeing and hearing your opponent, gauging their gestures and facial expressions-it all combines to create engaging competition that transcends the boundaries of physical distance.'

Disclaimer

Agora Inc. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 22:36:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 131 M - -
Net income 2020 0,71 M - -
Net cash 2020 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 344x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 662 M 4 662 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,1x
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,67 $
Last Close Price 45,77 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reggie Yativ Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Scientist
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA, INC.0.00%4 662
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.61%1 652 649
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.496.72%116 122
SEA LIMITED398.14%102 017
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC105.90%61 747
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.24%51 624
