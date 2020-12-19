From Concept to Mobile Reality: Pokerface Gets a Live Video Chat Upgrade

Being social is human nature. People constantly look for deeper connections and often seek real-time engagement through their favorite games with both friends and strangers alike. Video and voice chat are increasingly in demand because they provide much of the same richness that in-person interactions do.

Idan Shrinki, Comunix COO, points out, 'A lively Pokerface game allows users to fill a natural need, find commonality, feel happier and bond. People need that connection, especially when situations are uncertain.'

That connection is what differentiates current mobile gaming from the early days. One-dimensional, single-player games like Tetris or Snake, are almost a thing of the past. People now flock to video games that deliver a fully immersive experience.

'A high-quality, real-time video solution greatly enhances the interactivity of players. From casual games to eSports, the gaming industry is transforming. We want to be ahead of the curve,' explains Ben Shimon, Comunix CEO.

Rami Amar, Comunix CTO, continues, 'A clean user interface, the emotional connection of seeing and hearing your opponent, gauging their gestures and facial expressions-it all combines to create engaging competition that transcends the boundaries of physical distance.'