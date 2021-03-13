Migration Guide from Frozen Mountain to Agora: iOS Edition

Agora's voice, video, and live-broadcasting software runs on a Software Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™), which is a real-time transmission network built by Agora and the only network infrastructure specifically designed for real-time engagement in the world. All voice and video services provided by the Agora SDK are deployed and transmitted through the Agora SD-RTN™.
The Agora SD-RTN™ may be one motivation for adopting the Agora iOS SDK for all of your voice, video, and live-broadcasting needs. Or you may be looking for ease of use or lower latency. Whatever the need may be, this guide details how a generically functional app with a working Frozen Mountain (Icelink) video integration may be disintegrated to provide essentially the same functionality but on a totally different infrastructure, with a smaller set of required methods and an entirely new feel.
This guide uses the Icelink 3 Swift example app as a baseline. You can get it from Frozen Mountain's download page after creating an account.
Disclaimer
Agora Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 18:22:07 UTC.