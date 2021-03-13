Log in
AGORA, INC.

Migration Guide from Frozen Mountain to Agora: iOS Edition

03/13/2021 | 01:23pm EST
Agora's voice, video, and live-broadcasting software runs on a Software Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™), which is a real-time transmission network built by Agora and the only network infrastructure specifically designed for real-time engagement in the world. All voice and video services provided by the Agora SDK are deployed and transmitted through the Agora SD-RTN™.

The Agora SD-RTN™ may be one motivation for adopting the Agora iOS SDK for all of your voice, video, and live-broadcasting needs. Or you may be looking for ease of use or lower latency. Whatever the need may be, this guide details how a generically functional app with a working Frozen Mountain (Icelink) video integration may be disintegrated to provide essentially the same functionality but on a totally different infrastructure, with a smaller set of required methods and an entirely new feel.

This guide uses the Icelink 3 Swift example app as a baseline. You can get it from Frozen Mountain's download page after creating an account.

Disclaimer

Agora Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 18:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 132 M - -
Net income 2020 0,53 M - -
Net cash 2020 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2 559x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 660 M 6 660 M -
EV / Sales 2020 46,2x
EV / Sales 2021 33,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart AGORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,30 $
Last Close Price 65,39 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Bo Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Zhong Chief Scientist
Reggie Yativ Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA, INC.65.29%6 660
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.61%1 778 077
SEA LIMITED18.06%120 299
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.69%101 108
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.97%57 329
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.21%54 119
