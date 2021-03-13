Migration Guide from Frozen Mountain to Agora: iOS Edition

Agora's voice, video, and live-broadcasting software runs on a Software Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™), which is a real-time transmission network built by Agora and the only network infrastructure specifically designed for real-time engagement in the world. All voice and video services provided by the Agora SDK are deployed and transmitted through the Agora SD-RTN™.

The Agora SD-RTN™ may be one motivation for adopting the Agora iOS SDK for all of your voice, video, and live-broadcasting needs. Or you may be looking for ease of use or lower latency. Whatever the need may be, this guide details how a generically functional app with a working Frozen Mountain (Icelink) video integration may be disintegrated to provide essentially the same functionality but on a totally different infrastructure, with a smaller set of required methods and an entirely new feel.

This guide uses the Icelink 3 Swift example app as a baseline. You can get it from Frozen Mountain's download page after creating an account.