Agora Inc is a company engaged in providing real-time engagement services on video, voice and messaging. The Company operates a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) to provide the software and infrastructure required to enable real-time engagement. The Company's products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording and so on. The products and services are applied in social, gaming, retail, education and other areas. The Company operates its businesses in China, the United States and other countries in Asia Pacific region.

Sector Software