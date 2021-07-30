Log in
    AGO   PLAGORA00067

AGORA S.A.

(AGO)
Agora S A : 16/2021 Intention to resign as a Member of the Management Board of Agora S.A.

07/30/2021 | 10:29am EDT
Regulatory filing

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ('Agora', 'the Company') informs that on 30 July 2021 the Company received from Ms. Agnieszka Sadowska a declaration of intention to resign from the position of a Member of the Management Board of the Company, effective at the latest on 31 October 2021.

The exact date of Ms. Agnieszka Sadowska's resignation from her position will be agreed later on, taking into account the necessity to delegate her duties to other members of the Management Board.

The reason for Ms. Agnieszka Sadowska's resignation are her other career plans.

Ms. Agnieszka Sadowska has been a Member of the Management Board of Agora since 1 March 2017.

Legal basis: § 5 point 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Disclaimer

Agora SA published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 14:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
