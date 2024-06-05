June 4, 2024 / 08:09

Actions to reduce the negative impact on the environment, countering discrimination, striving for gender equality and defending freedom of expression are the main priorities in the Agora Group's ESG area. 'The Agora Group ESG Report 2023' summarises the company's sustainability efforts over the past year. The publication has been prepared based on the EU ESRS (European Sustainability Reporting Standards) indicators. The report is available at agora.pl/esg in Polish and English.

- As a publisher of press, books, films, websites and radio programmes, the owner of one of the largest cinema chains and an outdoor advertising company in Poland, we face significant ESG challenges, says Anna Fidos, ESG Manager at Agora Group. - Our ESG report for 2023 is a report on the implementation of sustainability principles and ideas in each business segment of the Group. It also presents our plans, regarding these processes, with a particular focus on the role of the media for the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The report also summarises strategic activities in the area of sustainable development. In May 2023. Agora Group developed its first-ever sustainability strategy, entitled Agora Group ESG Strategy 2023-2027. The document sets out goals for measurable actions in the process of reducing our carbon footprint, gender equality, promoting diversity in society and the workplace, and ethical business practices to have a positive impact on the environment and to counter all forms of human rights violations.

By the end of 2023 Agora Group achieved a nearly 15% reduction in emissions (in the 1+2 market-based bands) compared to the base year, thus meeting the target it had set for 2025. In the employee area, there was a significant decrease in the Glass Ceiling Ratio (an indicator depicting equal opportunities for promotion and development), meaning that the 2025 target had already been met in 2023. In addition, in the past year, the Agora Group started to work towards mitigation targets - in the supply chain and in the diversity strategy process. The Agora Group has set targets for 2024 in both the environmental and social areas, as well as for business ethics and corporate governance.

The report covers information and consolidated non-financial data of the Agora Group and its parent company Agora for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023. For the first time, the data included in this report has been voluntarily collected and described based on the EU ESRS (European Sustainability Reporting Standards) reporting indicators.

'Agora Group ESG Report 2023' is available at agora.pl/esg in Polish and English language versions.

Since its inception, the Agora Group has pursued social and environmental activities, initiating and engaging in a number of projects that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It bases its approach on democratic values, e.g. promoting diversity in society and the workplace, building lasting relationships with partners and the company's environment. The Agora Group keeps its corporate social responsibility practices, including sustainable development, up-to-date at: www.agora.pl/esg.