June 30, 2023 / 19:30

For the past 15 months, the Ukrainian Media Fund (UMF) has delivered substantial aid to Ukrainian journalists and publishers to help them continue to perform their vital mission under extremely difficult conditions caused by the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Founded by the Nordic media associations, Bonnier News and the Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation in March 2022, the UMF is dedicated to directly supporting journalists and publishers in the war zone.

From its founding, the operation of the UMF has been implemented by the Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation to ensure the timely delivery of funds and equipment to our Ukrainian partners. As UMF's work continues to evolve to help build an independent Ukrainian news media, as of July 1st, 2023, the UMF and the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) are partnering to explore a new collaboration to strengthen this important work.

As a leading transatlantic grant-making institution working with extensive experience in Ukraine and throughout the Black Sea region, GMF provides comprehensive support for civil society, democracy activities, independent media and Euro-Atlantic integration.



Mads Brandstrup, CEO of the Danish Media Association:

"Our work to secure and build a free and independent Ukrainian news media is as important as ever and is possible to continue thanks to the generous contributions from Nordic media companies and governments. Therefore, I am happy and excited that the German Marshall and the Ukrainian Media Fund now are exploring joining forces to pursue assistance to the Ukrainian media. At the same time, I want to extend my warm gratitude to the Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation for their indispensable work."

Jarosław Kurski, President of the Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation, and 1stDeputy Editor-in-Chief of Gazeta Wyborcza:

"After 15 months of hard but very needed work, the Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation will be transferring responsibility for direct running of the UMF to a larger international organization which, among other things, specializes in providing versatile aid to Ukraine and creating effective development models for that country. Thanks to all UMF members, acting in heartfelt solidarity, we were able to collect more than EUR 900.000, and help more than 100 media outlets and 500 journalists and their families. Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation is one of the original founders of the UMF and will support Ukrainian media."

Heather A. Conley, President of The German Marshall Fund of the United States:

"GMF believes in the importance of strong, independent media as a fundamental democratic building block. And we believe that Ukraine represents one of the most important building projects in our lifetime. We thank the Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation for their valuable work and look forward to exploring this new partnership with UMF. Together, our organizations can more fully support Ukrainian democracy and civil society at this critical moment in history."

The UMF was founded by the Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation, and media organizations from northern Europe, namely:Bonnier News, Danish Media Association, Finnmedia, Swedish Media Publishers' Association, and Norwegian Media Businesses' Association.In 2022, their efforts were appreciated by the WAN IFRA with the The Golden Pen of Freedom award. Recognized was the entire UMF team, which consists of people and organisations they represent.

The funds raised by the Ukrainian Media Fund allowed for the purchase of equipment necessary for journalists working in war zones, as well as financial support for these journalists and local media organizations. A few dozen newsrooms received equipment that allowed them to work despite power outages, where energy supplies and networks were paralyzed by Russian attacks. More than 200 reporters in medium-sized, small and very small towns received power banks, allowing them to recharge their phones and laptops.