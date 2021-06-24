Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Agora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGO   PLAGORA00067

AGORA S.A.

(AGO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agora S A : 15/2021 Shareholders who held at least 5% of total number of votes during Annual General Meeting of Agora S.A. on 24 June, 2021

06/24/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Providing an e-mail address means you agree to receive a newsletter containing information about Agora S.A. and companies from the Agora capital group in the selected area. The administrator of your personal data is Agora S.A with its registered seat in Warsaw (00-732), 8/10 Czerska street. Your personal data will be processed in order to deliver the ordered newsletter, as well as for statistical and analytical purposes of the administrator. The consent may be withdrawn at any time by contacting iod@agora.pl, however its withdrawal does not affect the legality of the processing carried out prior to the withdrawal. By withdrawing the consent to receive the newsletter, you resign from receiving all corporate newsletters regarding the activities of Agora SA and companies from the Agora capital group. For more information on the processing of personal data, in particular your rights, see the Agora.pl privacy policy and our transparency policy.

Disclaimer

Agora SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGORA S.A.
02:39pAGORA S A  : 15/2021 Shareholders who held at least 5% of total number of votes ..
PU
02:33pAGORA S A  : 14/2021 Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting on June..
PU
06/11AGORA S A  : 13/2021 supplementation of documentation for the Ordinary General M..
PU
06/09AGORA S A  : 12/2021 Signing of a loan agreement by a subsidiary of Agora S.A. u..
PU
06/09AGORA S A  : 11/2021 Publication of delayed confidential information on the comm..
PU
05/27AGORA S A  : 10/2021 Draft resolutions which will be voted at the General Meetin..
PU
05/27AGORA S A  : 09/2021 Convening the Annual General Meeting of Agora S.A.
PU
05/18AGORA S A  : 08/2021 Appointment of a new member of the Management Board of Agor..
PU
04/30AGORA S A  : 7/2021 Failure to meet the financial ratio in the loan agreement by..
PU
03/31AGORA S A  : "Gazeta Wyborcza" with nearly 260,000 digital subscriptions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 961 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 -22,8 M -6,02 M -6,02 M
Net Debt 2021 154 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 522 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 247
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart AGORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Agora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,20 PLN
Average target price 15,50 PLN
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bartosz Wojciech Hojka Chairman-Management Board
Adam Falk Head-Finance & Administration
Malgorzata Olszewska Director-Technology Division
Tomasz Sielicki Member-Supervisory Board
Wanda Rapaczynski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA S.A.55.12%138
INFORMA PLC-6.05%10 822
SCHIBSTED ASA15.02%10 702
PEARSON PLC24.25%8 889
LAGARDÈRE2.64%3 252
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC28.99%3 065