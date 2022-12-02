Agostini : 02 Dec 2022 – Agostini's Limited – Final Dividend Timetable 2022

FINAL DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Agostini's Limited
|
December 29, 2022
|
-
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
January 3, 2023
|
-
|
Record Date
|
February 1, 2023
|
-
|
Payment Date
|
Final Dividend
|
-
|
$0.95 per share
December 02nd, 2022
Market Operations Department
The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
Agostini's Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 19:33:02 UTC.