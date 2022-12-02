Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Agostini's Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   TTP0096N1076

AGOSTINI'S LIMITED

(AGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-30
43.00 TTD    0.00%
02:34pAgostini : 02 Dec 2022 – Agostini's Limited – Final Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
02:14pAgostini : 02 Dec 2022 – Agostini's Limited – Notice of Dividend Payment
PU
08/11Agostini's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agostini : 02 Dec 2022 – Agostini's Limited – Final Dividend Timetable 2022

12/02/2022 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINAL DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Agostini's Limited

December 29, 2022

-

Ex-Dividend Date

January 3, 2023

-

Record Date

February 1, 2023

-

Payment Date

Final Dividend

-

$0.95 per share

December 02nd, 2022

Market Operations Department

The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Agostini's Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 19:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGOSTINI'S LIMITED
02:34pAgostini : 02 Dec 2022 – Agostini's Limited – Final Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
02:14pAgostini : 02 Dec 2022 – Agostini's Limited – Notice of Dividend Payment
PU
08/11Agostini's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
05/24Agostini's Limited Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on June 24, 2022
CI
05/12Agostini's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
02/10Agostini's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2021Agostini's Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on 25 Jan. 2022
CI
2021Agostini's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Agostini's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Agostini's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 608 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2021 143 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net Debt 2021 323 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 2 971 M 443 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 819
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart AGOSTINI'S LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agostini's Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Agostini Managing Director & Director
Barry A. Davis Finance Director & Director
Christian E. Mouttet Chairman
Lisa M. Mackenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
E. Gillian Warner-Hudson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGOSTINI'S LIMITED32.31%443
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.77%326 322
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.68%92 329
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY44.25%53 560
GENERAL MILLS, INC.26.60%50 629
THE HERSHEY COMPANY21.55%48 229