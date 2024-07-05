FORM 10A

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Pursuant to Section 64 of the Securities Act, 2012

1. NAME OF REPORTING ISSUER

Name of Reporting Issuer

AGOSTINI'S LIMITED

  1. DATE OF MATERIAL CHANGE Date of material change
    JUNE 28, 2024
  2. DESCRIPTION OF MATERIAL CHANGE Provide a description of the material change

AGOSTINI'S LIMITED WISHES TO ADVISE THAT ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF AVENTA NV (CURAÇAO), AVENTA ARUBA NV AND PHARMACEUTICAL WHAREHOUSING INCORPORATED (CURAÇAO), THREE PHARMACEUTICAL AND PERSONAL CARE DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES, HAVE NOW BEEN MET AND THESE ACQUISITIONS WERE COMPLETED ON JUNE 28, 2024.

4. DETAILS OF PUBLICATION OF MATERIAL CHANGE

YES

NO

Will you be seeking an exemption from publishing a notice in

X

accordance with Section 64(2) of the Securities Act 2012?

If "No"

Date of Publication of Notice

JULY 02, 2024

(dd/mmm/yyyy)

If "Yes"

State the reasons for applying for the exemption

5. DETAILS OF SENIOR OFFICER

Name (First name, Last name)

NADIA JAMES-REYES TINEO

Position in Organization

COMPANY SECRETARY

Business Address

18 VICTORIA AVENUE

PORT OF SPAIN

Work Phone (1-xxx-xxx-

1 868 623 4871

xxxx)

Fax Phone(1-xxx-xxx-xxxx)

Email Address

nadia.james-reyestineo@agostinislimited.com

Attachments

