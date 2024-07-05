Pursuant to Section 64 of the Securities Act, 2012
1. NAME OF REPORTING ISSUER
Name of Reporting Issuer
AGOSTINI'S LIMITED
DATE OF MATERIAL CHANGE Date of material change
JUNE 28, 2024
DESCRIPTION OF MATERIAL CHANGE Provide a description of the material change
AGOSTINI'S LIMITED WISHES TO ADVISE THAT ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF AVENTA NV (CURAÇAO), AVENTA ARUBA NV AND PHARMACEUTICAL WHAREHOUSING INCORPORATED (CURAÇAO), THREE PHARMACEUTICAL AND PERSONAL CARE DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES, HAVE NOW BEEN MET AND THESE ACQUISITIONS WERE COMPLETED ON JUNE 28, 2024.
4. DETAILS OF PUBLICATION OF MATERIAL CHANGE
YES
NO
Will you be seeking an exemption from publishing a notice in
☐
☐X
accordance with Section 64(2) of the Securities Act 2012?
If "No"
Date of Publication of Notice
JULY 02, 2024
(dd/mmm/yyyy)
If "Yes"
State the reasons for applying for the exemption
5. DETAILS OF SENIOR OFFICER
Name (First name, Last name)
NADIA JAMES-REYES TINEO
Position in Organization
COMPANY SECRETARY
Business Address
18 VICTORIA AVENUE
PORT OF SPAIN
Work Phone (1-xxx-xxx-
1 868 623 4871
xxxx)
Fax Phone(1-xxx-xxx-xxxx)
Email Address
nadia.james-reyestineo@agostinislimited.com
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Agostini's Ltd. published this content on
05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 July 2024 18:42:02 UTC.
Agostiniâs Limited is engaged in trading and distribution (wholesale and retail), interior building contracting and manufacturing/ packing of certain food products. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical & health care, Fast moving consumer goods, and Industrial, construction and holdings. The Pharmaceutical & health care segment is a diversified supplier of pharmaceutical related items. The Fast moving consumer goods is a supplier and manufacturer of food and household related products. The Industrial, construction and holdings segment provides services relating to interior modeling, other construction related services and oilfield services. The Company operates and has subsidiaries in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Guyana. Its subsidiaries include Smith Robertson & Company Limited, SuperPharm Limited, Rosco Procom Limited, Ponderosa Pine Consultancy Limited, Oscar Francois Limited, Curis Technologies Limited and others.