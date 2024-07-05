Agostiniâs Limited is engaged in trading and distribution (wholesale and retail), interior building contracting and manufacturing/ packing of certain food products. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical & health care, Fast moving consumer goods, and Industrial, construction and holdings. The Pharmaceutical & health care segment is a diversified supplier of pharmaceutical related items. The Fast moving consumer goods is a supplier and manufacturer of food and household related products. The Industrial, construction and holdings segment provides services relating to interior modeling, other construction related services and oilfield services. The Company operates and has subsidiaries in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Guyana. Its subsidiaries include Smith Robertson & Company Limited, SuperPharm Limited, Rosco Procom Limited, Ponderosa Pine Consultancy Limited, Oscar Francois Limited, Curis Technologies Limited and others.

Sector Food Processing