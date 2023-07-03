AGP LIMITED

NOTICE OF 5th EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that the 5th Extraordinary General Meeting (the Meeting) of the Shareholders of AGP Limited (AGP / the Company) will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Ramada Karachi Creek, Zulfiqar Street 1, DHA Phase VIII, Karachi, to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1) To confirm the minutes of the 9th Annual General Meeting held on April 19, 2023.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider additional investment of up to seven and a half percent (7.5%) of the equity / issued and paid up capital of the associated company, OBS Pakistan (Private) Limited, where AGP had been previously authorized by the shareholders in the meeting held on July 28, 2022, to invest eighty-five percent (85%) of the equity / issued and paid up capital of OBS Pakistan (Private) Limited and, if deemed appropriate, pass with or without modification, the following resolutions as special resolutions as required under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 read together with the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017:

"RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to invest in its associated company, OBS Pakistan (Private) Limited an amount up to PKR 2,400 million, in accordance with applicable laws, in the form of equity investment and resulting in a holding of up to ninety-two and a half percent (92.5%) of the issued and paid-up share capital of OBS Pakistan (Private) Limited for an indefinite period."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive / Non-Executive Director along with the Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary of the Company or such other person(s) as may be authorized by them (the "Authorized Persons"), to take all necessary steps to implement and execute the proposed transaction, to do all such acts, deeds and things necessary, and to deliver and execute all such deeds, agreements, declarations, undertakings, collateral / securities, guarantees, and letter of comfort including any ancillary document thereto or provide any such documentation for and on behalf and in the name of the Company as may be necessary or required or as they or any of them think appropriate for or in connection with or incidental for the purposes of concluding the proposed transaction including for the purposes of raising debt by the OBS Pakistan (Private) Limited and securing its obligations thereunder."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT all actions heretofore taken by the Authorized Persons on behalf of the Company in respect of the above matters are hereby confirmed, ratified and adopted by the Company in full."

A Statement under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to the above-mentioned special business mentioned in Agenda no. 2 is annexed with the notice.